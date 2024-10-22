Call of Duty finally gets menu overhaul ahead of Black Ops 6 but it’s still “terrible”

An update has rolled out to give the Call of Duty HQ app a long-awaited overhaul, but players still aren’t sold on the streamlined UI.

The layout of the Call of Duty menus has been a long-running frustration for the community. With the app holding every game in the series since MW 2019, players often found it difficult to find the game or mode they were looking for.

With Black Ops 6 just days away, the devs looked to address this issue by updating the UI to make it easier to navigate. All of the different games can now be seen under one tab, while the home screen is reserved for the newest or most relevant content, as well as your last played modes.

Article continues after ad

However, despite the changes, players are still finding the new layout complicated compared to other games.

“Can we please just go back to the simple menus of old cod games instead of this?” asked one Reddit user. Plenty of others responded in agreement, with many feeling that the UI change doesn’t address the biggest problems.

Article continues after ad

“What is the improvement supposed to be actually with the ‘updated’ version?” asked one reply. “You still have to launch HQ, navigate to the game you want, and then launch the game.”

Article continues after ad

In a separate Reddit thread, the opinion was much the same. While most players acknowledged that the menus are cleaner, they argued that having to fit multiple Call of Duty titles into the same app still makes it cluttered and confusing.

“Man, can games just go back to being their own damn client application? Why does it have to be like this?” said one angry player, while another agreed: “I miss the days when the game was just THE GAME.”

Article continues after ad

As some fans pointed out, the reason behind keeping each game in the same CoD HQ app is that they all merged with Warzone, so it made sense for them to be easily accessible within one app. Many players blame the success of the battle royale for why they must now suffer the “terrible” UI.

Article continues after ad

But with Black Ops 6 also due to integrate with Warzone in Season 1, it’s unlikely that the devs will start splitting the games into their own apps any time soon.