Baldur’s Gate 3’s patch 7 is on its way, teasing multiple new endings, highly anticipated features, and tons more Larian hasn’t revealed yet. Now, fans can take part in the closed beta to get a sneak peek at its content.

Since its release, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been dedicated to giving fans what they’re asking for. Through a year-long beta, multiple massive updates, and constant community conversations, Larian has certainly delivered.

However, even as the game reaches a year since its full release, the last patches are in sight, with patch 7 marking the final major update. So, if you’re eager to dive into patch 7 early, then the closed beta is the ideal way to do so. Here’s how to take part and it’s all important dates.

To see everything coming in the Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 7, check out our early patch notes.

Larian Studios

The Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 7 closed beta will go live on July 22, 2024.

This means fans who are lucky enough to be part of the closed beta will be able to try out all the new features up to two months before it will fully land into the expansive RPG title.

How to take part in Baldur’s Gate 3’s closed beta

To sign up to take part in the Baldur’s Gate 3 closed beta follow these steps:

Head into the Baldur’s Gate 3 steam store page. Sign into Steam. Scroll down and click Join the Baldur’s Gate 3 Playtest. Select Request access.

As detailed on the Baldur’s Gate 3’s Steam page: “Entry to the playtest will be given to randomly selected registered players, and if you’re selected, we’ll let you know more about what to look out for, including partial patch notes, and how you can report any issues you might come across!”

With that, you’re all signed up and ready for patch 7’s closed beta.

As previously mentioned, you may not be selected to try it out. But if you’re lucky enough to be selected you may be able to try out the new endings for Dark Urge, new modding tools, and so much more.

