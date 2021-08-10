Asmongold explains what “pathetic” New World needs to change before launch

Asmongold has called New World’s current state “pathetic” after the beta was plagued by bugs and in-game issues but believes that there are ways to fix it.

While Amazon Gaming’s flagship MMO, New World, may be the talk of the town, Asmongold has expressed some issues with the game in the past. From calling the game “dysfunctional” to “garbage,” the Texan-born Twitch star has made his thoughts pretty clear.

Having chatted to Dexerto about the upcoming MMO, Asmongold has revealed that, while the game is currently not up to scratch, there’s a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

Asmongold’s verdict on New World

From “boring” PvP combat that sees players “standing in front of somebody and clicking them over and over” to “embarrassingly bad” net coding causing server malfunctions, Asmongold has his fair share of issues with New World’s current status.

“Then you’ve got other little things, and these aren’t even little things but comparatively to the game not working they are,” he stated. “The alligators at level 11 behave the exact same as the alligators at level 63. It’s garbage.”

“The mob variety is pathetic, and their solution to that is to reskin certain mobs and make them look different. Well, it’s just the same NPC, it does the same exact things. You want to have someone encounter enemies and not be able to beat them, and then have extremely skilled player be able to beat them. I think New World really just doesn’t have that.

“I cannot emphasise enough how embarassingly pathetic it is that there are so few NPCs and so few different mob types in a game that is made by a company worth over a trillion dollars. It’s pathetic,” he concluded.

Why New World’s delay will help the game

After Amazon confirmed that New World will be delayed yet again, the Twitch star dropped a response to the official tweet stating that the decision was a “good call.”

Good call, looking forward to release! Please add higher ceilings for crafting/gathering and add a 2H greatsword too ty — Zack (@Asmongold) August 4, 2021

Delving deeper into the details with Dexerto, he noted that “I think the game has a lot of potential, but I think what New World should focus on right now is to fix the problems that the current game has. They’ve pushed this game back over a year. It’s an insane amount of time for them to have to push it back, and I’m totally okay with it. I know what’ll happen if they release it and it’s bad; people won’t come back.

“I’m very frustrated about a lot of the problems that New World has, but I actually have a lot of faith in the game, and the simple reason for that is because I complained about half of these things and they made them better. They listened to feedback.

“I think the development studio has shown themselves to be incredibly receptive to feedback in a positive way, and that’s why I have so much faith in the game, however right now it’s just simply not ready.”

Fans will be hoping the extra time that Amazon have gifted themselves will allow them to create something truly special, and we can’t wait to see Asmongold try out the fully-fledged title on-stream. Hopefully, he doesn’t befall the same fate as Annie Fuchsia and get banned for milking a cow, though, otherwise, that’ll bring his New World adventures to an anti-climatic end.