NBA 2K24: How to get Rebirth 2.0

The NBA 2K24 added Rebirth 2.0 to MyCareer, a quick way for players to immediately upgrade a build to 99 OVR, provided one has the VC to do so. Here’s how to unlock it in 2K24.

Upgrading a MyCareer build in NBA 2K24 has a number of nuances to it. Between the VC needed to buy the upgrades and then grind to raise the overall cap, it can be a difficult process.

However, 2K has decided to make the process somewhat easier, at least for those with the money needed to get to 99 OVR. In addition to Rebirth, the 2K team added Rebirth 2.0.

Here’s how to unlock it and move up to 99 OVR quickly.

2K Games

How to unlock Rebirth 2.0

Rebirth 2.0 in NBA 2K24 can be unlocked by reaching Veteran 2 status in The City. Those who get Rebirth 2.0 can get access to a 10% Badge Level Affiliation boost and can immediately upgrade their build to 99 OVR.

But to do this, one must join an Affiliation in NBA 2K24 first. There are two different Affiliations in 2K24, and each has its own unique perks.

As far as REP works, it can be obtained simply by playing & winning Park and REC games. The progression system does work slowly, so it might take a bit to get to the required threshold.

Additionally, be on the lookout for events. Events like The Long Night gave x2 REP for those who played during it and met the requirements.

Players can keep up with events by looking at the ‘Event Schedule’ in the MyCareer Main Menu and navigating towards the ‘What’s New’ tab.

