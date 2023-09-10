NBA 2K24: How to change the camera angle

The camera angle makes all the difference in NBA 2K24. Here’s what you need to know about changing the camera view in 2K24 and why you should do it.

Whether it’s your first time on the 2K courts or you’re an experienced player looking for a new perspective, changing your camera view will likely improve your experience playing the basketball sim. However, it can be tricky knowing how exactly to change your game mode, especially with the various game modes ranging from Play Now, MyCareer, as well as online games in The City or The Park.

Article continues after ad

This guide will walk you through the steps to change the camera view and angle in NBA 2K24, but first, let’s explore why you should consider changing the camera in the first place.

Article continues after ad

Why change the 2K24 camera?

One of the first things that experienced NBA 2K players do when they load up the new 2K game is change the camera.

The default camera angle is the broadcast-like view from the side of the court. While this makes the game appear more realistic, especially when compared to an actual NBA broadcast, it can be much harder to play the game this way.

Article continues after ad

By exploring other camera angles — such as the 2K view, which is positioned on the defensive end of the court — you may have a better experience when it comes to shooting, rebounding, and moving around the court. Different camera angles can help players:

Article continues after ad

Spot the release point of shots more clearly.

Navigate the lane more effectively.

Improve overall gameplay by offering a clearer view of the court.

Recommendation: Use the ‘2K’ view with a zoom level between 5 to 10.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

2K Games Changing your 2K24 camera can give you an advantage whether against CPU or online

Changing the 2K24 camera angle in different modes

Play Now & MyCareer games

Start a game or right before the tip-off, pause the game.

Open the start menu and scroll to the right until you find the ‘Camera’ option.

In the camera options menu, you’ll find various views, heights, and zoom levels to choose from.

Fine-tune your view with the additional settings available.

Once satisfied, save your settings. You can apply them to all future games or just the current one.

Games in The City or The Park

Unfortunately, in these game modes, you’ll need to adjust the camera after the game starts. Here’s how to do it:

Article continues after ad

During the game, press right on the D-pad.

A camera menu will appear with different settings for views, heights, and zoom levels.

Adjust your camera quickly and get back into the game.

Finding the perfect camera angle takes time. Explore all of the available options and find the one that suits your gameplay style best.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NBA 2K24 coverage below:

All Badges in NBA 2K24 and how to get them | NBA 2K24 PC requirements | Will NBA 2K24 be Next Gen on PC? | NBA 2K24 player ratings | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments explained: All playable Kobe Bryant moments | NBA 2K24 controls guide for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC & Switch | NBA 2K24 MyCareer: All Contact Dunk requirements

Article continues after ad