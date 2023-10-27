NBA 2K24 MyTeam: How to get 94 OVR Freaky Giannis Antetokounmpo

This is what NBA 2K24 players need to know about the new 94 OVR Giannis Antetokounmpo in MyTeam and how basketball fans can add the “Greek Freak” to their roster.

With Halloween just around the corner, NBA 2K24 and MyTeam are getting in the mood with the new Freaky card series.

MyTeam players now have the opportunity to push towards a 94 OVR PF/C Giannis Antetoukounmpo that serves as the ultimate reward for the Freaky series.

Here’s how NBA 2K24 players can add the new 94 OVR Giannis Antetokounmpo in MyTeam.

How to complete Giannis Antetokounmpo collection

In order to complete the NBA 2K24 94 OVR Giannis Antetokounmpo collection in MyTeam, players will need to get five cards per the official graphic. One of those is a 93 OVR Freaky Magic Johnson, released on October 27.

Giannis won’t be made available in the collection until October 31, as new cards will be released up to that point. This Freaky card will also be obtainable as a Special Insert in Freaky Packs.

Now to get the 93 OVR Magic Johnson for the NBA 2K24 Giannis Antetokounmpo collection in MyTeam, one must complete a collection of 11 Freaky players. Each can be obtained through the Player Market.

Card Price 92 OVR Freaky Paul George 175,000 VC/245,000 MT 90 OVR Freaky Manu Ginobili 75,000 VC/105,000 MT 90 OVR Freaky Andrei Kirilenko 85,000 VC/119,000 MT 87 OVR Freaky Xavier McDaniel 40,000 VC/56,000 MT 87 OVR Freaky Buddy Hield 40,000 VC/56,000 MT 85 OVR Freaky Sergio Rodriguez 9,600 VC/13,440 MT 85 OVR Freaky Kris Humphries 9,600 VC/13,440 MT 83 OVR Freaky Isaiah Stewart 4,000 VC/5,600 MT 83 OVR Freaky Gary Payton II 4,000 VC/5,600 MT 79 OVR Freaky Sim Bhullar 2,000 VC/2,800 MT 78 OVR Freaky Reggie Evans 2,000 VC/2,800 MT

Additionally, MyTeam players will have the option to buy all at a 33% discount with VC. That option would cost 298,953 VC.

