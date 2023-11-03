NBA 2K24 MyTeam: How to get 93 OVR Tournament Battles Nikola Jokic

This is how NBA 2K24 MyTeam players can get the new 93 OVR Tournament Battles Nikola Jokic, plus how much it will cost and a look at Evolutions.

The start of the NBA In-Season Tournament is November 3 and 2K made sure to commemorate the start of the event with a new promo in NBA 2K24 MyTeam.

Thirty new NBA Tournament Battles Emeralds were added into the mode, all of which can be collected in order to unlock a 93 OVR Nikola Jokic.

Here’s how to get the 93 OVR Tournament Battles Nikola Jokic in NBA 2K24 MyTeam.

2K

A look at the Tournament Battles Collections

To get 93 OVR Tournaments Nikola Jokic in NBA 2K24 MyTeam, one must collect 30 Tournament Battles players from both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

All of these items can be purchased on the Collection screen. Here’s a look at the full list:

Eastern Conference

Tobias Harris (PHI)

Bobby Portis Jr. (MIL)

Patrick Williams (CHI)

Caris LeVert (CLE)

Derrick White (BOS)

De’Andre Hunter (ATL)

Caleb Martin (MIA)

Mark Williams (CHA)

Josh Hart (NYK)

Wendell Carter Jr. (ORL)

Dorian Finney-Smith (BKN)

Bennedict Mathurin (IND)

Jalen Duren (DET)

Gary Trent Jr. (TOR)

Deni Avdija (WAS)

Western Conference

Norman Powell (LAC)

Luke Kennard (MEM)

Talen Horton-Tucker (UTA)

Malik Monk (SAC)

Jarred Vanderbilt (LAL)

Josh Green (DAL)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (DEN)

Jonas Valanciunas (NOP)

Amen Thompson (HOU)

Keldon Johnson (SA)

Josh Okogie (PHX)

Jaylin Williams (OKC)

Naz Reid (MIN)

Anfernee Simons (POR)

Kevon Looney (GSW)

Each card launched at 82 OVR and could be upgraded as the In-Season Tournament goes on. We’ll get more into that in a minute. But, all cards cost 9,900 VC/13,860 MT each and that price will not change, even if a card gets an upgrade.

Once all 15 East players are collected, a 91 OVR Tyler Herro will be unlocked. Collect all 15 West players and a 91 OVR Michael Porter Jr. will be awarded. Then, lock in Herro and Porter Jr. to complete the NBA 2K24 MyTeam Nikola Jokic collection.

Given the prices of the 30 cards, it will cost 297,000 VC/415,800 MT to unlock the 93 OVR Nikola Jokic in NBA 2K24 MyTeam. That’s a high price, especially given that cards like 92 OVR Chet Holmgren (240,707 VC) and 93 OVR Joel Embiid (296,999 VC) are also available.

How NBA Tournament Battles Evolutions work

Let’s touch on Evolutions. All Tournament Battles players that are a part of the NBA 2K24 MyTeam Nikola Jokic collection have the potential to upgrade should their team get wins in the actual event. Per 2K, these cards could even move up in Gem Tier to Amethyst or Diamond.

Upgrades to cards will begin to roll out on November 6.

