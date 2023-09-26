NBA 2K24 MyTeam: How to complete 90 OVR Draymond Green Fast Break Collection

NBA 2K24 MyTeam players can add a new 90 OVR Fast Break Draymond Green to their roster, thanks to a new collection. Here’s how to get this one done.

On the week of September 25, 2K added a new Collection in NBA 2K24 MyTeam. This one is for a 90 OVR Draymond Green.

While many of the early collections have required MyTeam players to spend MT or VC, this one is a little different. That’s because the cards in this collection can be obtained through completing Agendas.

Here’s how to get the 90 OVR Draymond Green collection done.

2K

Fast Break Draymond Green Collection Requirements

In order to get 90 OVR Draymond Green in NBA 2K, one must collect a series of Fast Break cards. These cards can be obtained via the completion of Agendas.

Here’s a look at all the cards for the Fast Break Collection that can be obtained:

Card Agendas Objective 78 OVR Rick Mahorn Get one rebound and one block with a player in a game 82 OVR Bingo Smith Score two fast break points and get one steal in a game

For those that need an explainer, here’s a primer on how to complete the following tasks:

Fast breaks : Move the ball up the court quickly after a change in possession & score

: Move the ball up the court quickly after a change in possession & score Rebounds : Press Y/Triangle after the ball hits the rim

: Press Y/Triangle after the ball hits the rim Steals : Press X/Square when near the dribbler or Move right stick left or right with the appropriate hand (one closer to the ball)

: Press X/Square when near the dribbler or Move right stick left or right with the appropriate hand (one closer to the ball) Blocks: Press Y/Triangle near a shooter that’s attempting a shot

New cards for the NBA 2K24 Draymond Green collection will be released throughout the week of September 25. Be mindful, though, that the Agendas will disappear on October 2 at 12 AM PT.

