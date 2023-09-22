NBA 2K24 MyTeam: How to complete 90 Level Up Shawn Kemp Collection

A new 90 OVR Level Up Shawn Kemp promo card is now available in NBA 2K24 MyTeam via collection. Here’s how basketball fans can get a former NBA star that terrorized opposing teams with his size and skill.

On September 22, 2023, the NBA 2K team released a new MyTeam collection that will bring back basketball fans to the 1990s.

Former Sonics PF/C Shawn Kemp now has a 90 OVR card in MyTeam, and it can be obtained through a new collection.

Here’s a look at how NBA 2K24 MyTeam players can get the 90 OVR Level Up Shawn Kemp.

2K

Shawn Kemp Collection in NBA 2K24 MyTeam

In order to complete the Level Up Shawn Kemp collection in NBA 2K24 MyTeam, one must collect seven specific Level Up promo cards.

Players for this collection can be obtained either through the Player Market or through Showtime x Level Up packs.

Here are the seven cards needed to complete this collection, plus the prices for each.

Name Price 87 OVR Level Up Mitch Richmond 105,000 MT/75,000 VC 85 OVR Level Up Rudy Tomjanovich 25,200 MT/18,000 VC 85 OVR Level Up Ausar Thompson 25,200 MT/18,000 VC 82 OVR Level Up Desmond Mason 11,900 MT/8,500 VC 82 OVR Level Up Dee Brown 11,900 MT/8,500 VC 79 OVR Level Up Tyrone Hill 5,250 MT/3,750 VC 79 OVR Level Up Charlie Ward 5,250 MT/3,750 VC

For those who intend to use MT, this collection will cost 189,700 points in order to obtain Shawn Kemp.

We should note that each of the seven are Evolution cards and can be upgraded should one complete the evolution criteria.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto's NBA 2K24 coverage.

