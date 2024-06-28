NBA 2K24 Season 8 Rewards: MyTeam & MyCareer progression, Agendas, more

NBA 2K24 Season 8 Rewards: MyTeam & MyCareer progression, Agendas, more2K
Season 8 of NBA 2K24 gives players a chance to unlock fresh rewards in MyTeam and MyCareer, as well as items that’ll carry over to NBA 2K25.
On June 28, 2024, 2K released the eighth season of NBA 2K24 MyTeam and MyCareer. This season comes with several high-rated cards for MyTeam, like a GOAT in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and an 100 OVR Jerry Stackhouse.
Additionally, there’s also an option to unlock rewards for NBA 2K25, one of which being a 90 OVR Derrick Rose.
Here’s a look at what’s ahead for Season 8.
Season 8 MyTeam and MyCareer rewards in NBA 2K24
Here’s a look at all the rewards for the Season 8 MyTeam and MyCareer Base Pass path in NBA 2K24, including the premium rewards.
|LEVEL
|MYTEAM REWARD
|MYCAREER REWARD
|PREMIUM REWARD
|1
|100 OVR Free Agent Dennis Rodman
|Season 8 Tee
|Ski Mask
|2
|30 Minute Double XP Coin
|30 Minute Double XP Coin
|2,500 VC
|3
|Season 8 Ball & Uniforms Pack
|Well-Used Outdoor Basketball
|30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
|4
|2 Ascension Picks
|Fireball Shot Meter
|Shoe Boost Option Pack (Pick 10)
|5
|NBA Champions + Unsellable Option Pack
|Wheel Player Indicator
|2,500 VC
|6
|Emerald Prize Ball
|Shockwave Perfect Release Animation
|Animating NASA Tee
|7
|60 Minute Double XP Coin
|Basketball Banners
|60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x4)
|8
|2 MyTeam Tokens
|Boosted Accessory
|2,500 VC
|9
|3 Ascension Picks
|Winner’s Circle Tier-C Badge
|15x Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
|10
|99 OVR Marcus Smart
|REC Arm Sleeves
|NBA Champions 99 OVR Unsellable Option Pack
|11
|Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|60 Minute Double XP Coin
|2,500 VC
|12
|Sapphire Prize Ball
|Cavaliers and Celtics Banners
|60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2)
|13
|60 Minute Double XP Coin
|Season 8 Emotes #1
|10 Ascension Picks
|14
|4 Ascension Picks
|Glove Player Indicator
|2,500 VC
|15
|NEXT Deluxe Unsellable Pack
|Team USA Outfit
|Oversized Hoodie
|16
|3 MyTeam Tokens
|Boosted Accessory
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack
|17
|Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|Nuggets and Timberwolves Banners
|2,500 VC
|18
|Ruby Prize Ball
|Winner’s Circle Tier-B Badge
|30x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|19
|5 Ascension Picks
|60 Minute Double XP Coin
|10,000 MT
|20
|99 OVR Rashad Lewis
|Wearable Mascot Costume
|2,500 VC
|21
|Shoe Variety Pack
|Silver Floor Setter
|60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2)
|22
|Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|Season 8 Emote Pack #2
|60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x6)
|23
|6 Ascension Picks
|Boosted Accessory
|2,500 VC
|24
|5 MyTeam Tokens
|60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|30x Gatorade Boosts (5 Boosts)
|25
|99 OVR Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Anime Hairstyle
|NBA Champions 99 OVR Unsellable Option Pack
|26
|60 Minute Double XP Coin
|76ers and Knicks Banners
|2,500 VC
|27
|Amethyst Prize Ball
|60 Minute Double XP Coin
|2x 60 Minute Double XP Coins
|28
|Diamond Shoe Variety Pack
|Season 8 Ball Trail
|10 Ascension Picks
|29
|7 Ascension Picks
|Winner’s Circle A-Tier Badge
|2,500 VC
|30
|Sabrina Ionescu Coach Card
|4-Seater Golf Cart
|30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
|31
|120 Minute Double XP Coin
|Season 6 Emotes #3
|NBA Champions 99 OVR Unsellable Option Pack
|32
|8 Ascension Picks
|Pacers and Lakers Banners
|5,000 VC
|33
|NBA Champions 99 OVR Unsellable Option Pack
|30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Boosts)
|30 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x6)
|34
|Diamond Prize Ball
|60 Minute Double XP Coin
|15,000 MT
|35
|100 OVR Jerry Stackhouse
|Six Team USA Jerseys (1992, 2008, 2024)
|5,000 VC
|36
|10 Ascension Picks
|Season 8 Racing Suit
|Animating Fire Shorts
|37
|Unsellable Wheel Spin
|120 Minute Double XP Coin
|Unsellable Player Option Pack
|38
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack
|Winner’s Circle S-Tier Badge
|10,000 VC
|39
|25,000 MT
|Orange Man Suit
|Green Allen Suit
|40
|100 OVR Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|Gold Floor Setter
|Pro Pass 100 OVR Pro Pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Those who purchase the Pro Pass will be able to receive additional rewards, including a Season 8 Pro Pass Pack and GOAT Derrick Rose.
How to make progress in Season 8
NBA 2K24 players can make progress by accumulating XP in either MyTeam or MyCareer. Progress in either mode will contribute towards the Base Pass.
The Base Pass does include Double XP Coins, which can be used to further progress for a limited time. Save those for times when you’ll confidently be able to play throughout the duration of the coin.
Season 8 MyTeam Agendas in NBA 2K24
Here’s a look at all the Season 8 Agendas and accompanying rewards in MyTeam.
- Win 300 Clutch Time Online games (reward is Invincible Tim Duncan)
- Win 400 Clutch Time Offline games (reward is Invincible Tim Duncan)
- Open 25 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
- Open 50 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
- Open 75 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
- Open 100 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
- Open 125 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
- Open 150 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
- Open 175 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
- Open 200 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
- Open 250 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
- Open 300 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
- Open 350 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
- Open 400 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
How to unlock Season 8 rewards for NBA 2K25
For Season 8, 2K announced that some of the rewards will carry towards NBA 2K25. However, all the rewards that carry over come from the paid Pro Pass.
Individuals who purchase the Pro Pass, which costs $9.99 USD, will receive a Black and Gold Boxing Robe, an AJ1 Black/Gold Jumpman T-Shirt, a Season Pro Pass Pack, and a 90 OVR version of Derrick Rose.
Keep in mind, though, that this must be done on the same console and NBA 2K account that one plans on playing NBA 2K25 on.
Season 8 will end on August 9.
Be sure to check out the active codes in NBA 2K24, plus all the answers for every episode of 2KTV.