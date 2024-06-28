GamingNBA 2K

NBA 2K24 Season 8 Rewards: MyTeam & MyCareer progression, Agendas, more

Chris Studley
NBA 2K24 Season 8 image2K

Season 8 of NBA 2K24 gives players a chance to unlock fresh rewards in MyTeam and MyCareer, as well as items that’ll carry over to NBA 2K25.

On June 28, 2024, 2K released the eighth season of NBA 2K24 MyTeam and MyCareer. This season comes with several high-rated cards for MyTeam, like a GOAT in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and an 100 OVR Jerry Stackhouse.

Additionally, there’s also an option to unlock rewards for NBA 2K25, one of which being a 90 OVR Derrick Rose.

Here’s a look at what’s ahead for Season 8.

Season 8 MyTeam and MyCareer rewards in NBA 2K24

Here’s a look at all the rewards for the Season 8 MyTeam and MyCareer Base Pass path in NBA 2K24, including the premium rewards.

LEVELMYTEAM REWARDMYCAREER REWARDPREMIUM REWARD
1100 OVR Free Agent Dennis RodmanSeason 8 TeeSki Mask
230 Minute Double XP Coin30 Minute Double XP Coin2,500 VC
3Season 8 Ball & Uniforms PackWell-Used Outdoor Basketball30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
42 Ascension PicksFireball Shot MeterShoe Boost Option Pack (Pick 10)
5NBA Champions + Unsellable Option PackWheel Player Indicator2,500 VC
6Emerald Prize BallShockwave Perfect Release AnimationAnimating NASA Tee
760 Minute Double XP CoinBasketball Banners60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x4)
82 MyTeam TokensBoosted Accessory2,500 VC
93 Ascension PicksWinner’s Circle Tier-C Badge15x Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
1099 OVR Marcus SmartREC Arm SleevesNBA Champions 99 OVR Unsellable Option Pack
11Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)60 Minute Double XP Coin2,500 VC
12Sapphire Prize BallCavaliers and Celtics Banners60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2)
1360 Minute Double XP CoinSeason 8 Emotes #110 Ascension Picks
144 Ascension PicksGlove Player Indicator2,500 VC
15NEXT Deluxe Unsellable PackTeam USA OutfitOversized Hoodie
163 MyTeam TokensBoosted AccessoryHall of Fame Badge Option Pack
17Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)Nuggets and Timberwolves Banners2,500 VC
18Ruby Prize BallWinner’s Circle Tier-B Badge30x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
195 Ascension Picks60 Minute Double XP Coin10,000 MT
2099 OVR Rashad LewisWearable Mascot Costume2,500 VC
21Shoe Variety PackSilver Floor Setter60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2)
22Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)Season 8 Emote Pack #260 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x6)
236 Ascension PicksBoosted Accessory2,500 VC
245 MyTeam Tokens60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)30x Gatorade Boosts (5 Boosts)
2599 OVR Jaren Jackson Jr.Anime HairstyleNBA Champions 99 OVR Unsellable Option Pack
2660 Minute Double XP Coin76ers and Knicks Banners2,500 VC
27Amethyst Prize Ball60 Minute Double XP Coin2x 60 Minute Double XP Coins
28Diamond Shoe Variety PackSeason 8 Ball Trail10 Ascension Picks
297 Ascension PicksWinner’s Circle A-Tier Badge2,500 VC
30Sabrina Ionescu Coach Card4-Seater Golf Cart30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
31120 Minute Double XP CoinSeason 6 Emotes #3NBA Champions 99 OVR Unsellable Option Pack
328 Ascension PicksPacers and Lakers Banners5,000 VC
33NBA Champions 99 OVR Unsellable Option Pack30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Boosts)30 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x6)
34Diamond Prize Ball60 Minute Double XP Coin15,000 MT
35100 OVR Jerry StackhouseSix Team USA Jerseys (1992, 2008, 2024)5,000 VC
3610 Ascension PicksSeason 8 Racing SuitAnimating Fire Shorts
37Unsellable Wheel Spin120 Minute Double XP CoinUnsellable Player Option Pack
38Hall of Fame Badge Option PackWinner’s Circle S-Tier Badge10,000 VC
3925,000 MTOrange Man SuitGreen Allen Suit
40100 OVR Kareem Abdul-JabbarGold Floor SetterPro Pass 100 OVR Pro Pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
NBA 2K24 GOAT Kareem Abdul-Jabbar2K

Those who purchase the Pro Pass will be able to receive additional rewards, including a Season 8 Pro Pass Pack and GOAT Derrick Rose.

How to make progress in Season 8

NBA 2K24 players can make progress by accumulating XP in either MyTeam or MyCareer. Progress in either mode will contribute towards the Base Pass.

The Base Pass does include Double XP Coins, which can be used to further progress for a limited time. Save those for times when you’ll confidently be able to play throughout the duration of the coin.

Season 8 MyTeam Agendas in NBA 2K24

Here’s a look at all the Season 8 Agendas and accompanying rewards in MyTeam.

  • Win 300 Clutch Time Online games (reward is Invincible Tim Duncan)
  • Win 400 Clutch Time Offline games (reward is Invincible Tim Duncan)
  • Open 25 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 50 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 75 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 100 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 125 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 150 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 175 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 200 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 250 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 300 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 350 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 400 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

How to unlock Season 8 rewards for NBA 2K25

2K

For Season 8, 2K announced that some of the rewards will carry towards NBA 2K25. However, all the rewards that carry over come from the paid Pro Pass.

Individuals who purchase the Pro Pass, which costs $9.99 USD, will receive a Black and Gold Boxing Robe, an AJ1 Black/Gold Jumpman T-Shirt, a Season Pro Pass Pack, and a 90 OVR version of Derrick Rose.

Keep in mind, though, that this must be done on the same console and NBA 2K account that one plans on playing NBA 2K25 on.

Season 8 will end on August 9.

Be sure to check out the active codes in NBA 2K24, plus all the answers for every episode of 2KTV.

