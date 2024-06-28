NBA 2K24 Season 8 Rewards: MyTeam & MyCareer progression, Agendas, more

Season 8 of NBA 2K24 gives players a chance to unlock fresh rewards in MyTeam and MyCareer, as well as items that’ll carry over to NBA 2K25.

On June 28, 2024, 2K released the eighth season of NBA 2K24 MyTeam and MyCareer. This season comes with several high-rated cards for MyTeam, like a GOAT in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and an 100 OVR Jerry Stackhouse.

Additionally, there’s also an option to unlock rewards for NBA 2K25, one of which being a 90 OVR Derrick Rose.

Here’s a look at what’s ahead for Season 8.

Season 8 MyTeam and MyCareer rewards in NBA 2K24

Here’s a look at all the rewards for the Season 8 MyTeam and MyCareer Base Pass path in NBA 2K24, including the premium rewards.

Article continues after ad

LEVEL MYTEAM REWARD MYCAREER REWARD PREMIUM REWARD 1 100 OVR Free Agent Dennis Rodman Season 8 Tee Ski Mask 2 30 Minute Double XP Coin 30 Minute Double XP Coin 2,500 VC 3 Season 8 Ball & Uniforms Pack Well-Used Outdoor Basketball 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 4 2 Ascension Picks Fireball Shot Meter Shoe Boost Option Pack (Pick 10) 5 NBA Champions + Unsellable Option Pack Wheel Player Indicator 2,500 VC 6 Emerald Prize Ball Shockwave Perfect Release Animation Animating NASA Tee 7 60 Minute Double XP Coin Basketball Banners 60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x4) 8 2 MyTeam Tokens Boosted Accessory 2,500 VC 9 3 Ascension Picks Winner’s Circle Tier-C Badge 15x Gatorade Boosts (5 Games) 10 99 OVR Marcus Smart REC Arm Sleeves NBA Champions 99 OVR Unsellable Option Pack 11 Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 60 Minute Double XP Coin 2,500 VC 12 Sapphire Prize Ball Cavaliers and Celtics Banners 60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2) 13 60 Minute Double XP Coin Season 8 Emotes #1 10 Ascension Picks 14 4 Ascension Picks Glove Player Indicator 2,500 VC 15 NEXT Deluxe Unsellable Pack Team USA Outfit Oversized Hoodie 16 3 MyTeam Tokens Boosted Accessory Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack 17 Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) Nuggets and Timberwolves Banners 2,500 VC 18 Ruby Prize Ball Winner’s Circle Tier-B Badge 30x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 19 5 Ascension Picks 60 Minute Double XP Coin 10,000 MT 20 99 OVR Rashad Lewis Wearable Mascot Costume 2,500 VC 21 Shoe Variety Pack Silver Floor Setter 60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2) 22 Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) Season 8 Emote Pack #2 60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x6) 23 6 Ascension Picks Boosted Accessory 2,500 VC 24 5 MyTeam Tokens 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 30x Gatorade Boosts (5 Boosts) 25 99 OVR Jaren Jackson Jr. Anime Hairstyle NBA Champions 99 OVR Unsellable Option Pack 26 60 Minute Double XP Coin 76ers and Knicks Banners 2,500 VC 27 Amethyst Prize Ball 60 Minute Double XP Coin 2x 60 Minute Double XP Coins 28 Diamond Shoe Variety Pack Season 8 Ball Trail 10 Ascension Picks 29 7 Ascension Picks Winner’s Circle A-Tier Badge 2,500 VC 30 Sabrina Ionescu Coach Card 4-Seater Golf Cart 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 31 120 Minute Double XP Coin Season 6 Emotes #3 NBA Champions 99 OVR Unsellable Option Pack 32 8 Ascension Picks Pacers and Lakers Banners 5,000 VC 33 NBA Champions 99 OVR Unsellable Option Pack 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Boosts) 30 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x6) 34 Diamond Prize Ball 60 Minute Double XP Coin 15,000 MT 35 100 OVR Jerry Stackhouse Six Team USA Jerseys (1992, 2008, 2024) 5,000 VC 36 10 Ascension Picks Season 8 Racing Suit Animating Fire Shorts 37 Unsellable Wheel Spin 120 Minute Double XP Coin Unsellable Player Option Pack 38 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack Winner’s Circle S-Tier Badge 10,000 VC 39 25,000 MT Orange Man Suit Green Allen Suit 40 100 OVR Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Gold Floor Setter Pro Pass 100 OVR Pro Pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

2K

Those who purchase the Pro Pass will be able to receive additional rewards, including a Season 8 Pro Pass Pack and GOAT Derrick Rose.

How to make progress in Season 8

NBA 2K24 players can make progress by accumulating XP in either MyTeam or MyCareer. Progress in either mode will contribute towards the Base Pass.

Article continues after ad

The Base Pass does include Double XP Coins, which can be used to further progress for a limited time. Save those for times when you’ll confidently be able to play throughout the duration of the coin.

Season 8 MyTeam Agendas in NBA 2K24

Here’s a look at all the Season 8 Agendas and accompanying rewards in MyTeam.

Win 300 Clutch Time Online games (reward is Invincible Tim Duncan)

(reward is Invincible Tim Duncan) Win 400 Clutch Time Offline games (reward is Invincible Tim Duncan)

(reward is Invincible Tim Duncan) Open 25 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 50 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 75 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 100 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 125 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 150 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 175 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 200 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 250 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 300 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 350 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 400 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

How to unlock Season 8 rewards for NBA 2K25

2K

For Season 8, 2K announced that some of the rewards will carry towards NBA 2K25. However, all the rewards that carry over come from the paid Pro Pass.

Article continues after ad

Individuals who purchase the Pro Pass, which costs $9.99 USD, will receive a Black and Gold Boxing Robe, an AJ1 Black/Gold Jumpman T-Shirt, a Season Pro Pass Pack, and a 90 OVR version of Derrick Rose.

Keep in mind, though, that this must be done on the same console and NBA 2K account that one plans on playing NBA 2K25 on.

Season 8 will end on August 9.

Be sure to check out the active codes in NBA 2K24, plus all the answers for every episode of 2KTV.