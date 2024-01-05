NBA 2K24: How to get 96 OVR Rewritten Adam Morrison in MyTeam

NBA 2K24: How to get 96 OVR Rewritten Adam Morrison in MyTeam2K
Here’s how NBA 2K24 players can get the new 96 OVR Rewritten Adam Morrison in MyTeam.
Adam Morrison may be a two-time NBA champion but it’s hard to say that the big man lived up to his lofty potential when he was drafted third overall by Charlotte in 2006.
But what if Morrison could get a do-over? The NBA 2K24 team has given Morrison and several other highly-touted prospects who didn’t live up to high expectations a second chance to do so in MyTeam with the Rewritten promo.
NBA 2K24 MyTeam players can now obtain a 96 OVR Adam Morrison, arguably one of the best cards in the game. Here’s how to obtain it.
How to complete Adam Morrison collection
To complete the NBA 2K24 96 OVR Rewritten Adam Morrison collection in MyTeam, players will need to get 13 different cards in MyTeam.
Each can be earned through Packs or the Player Market with VC or MT points.
We should note that the 96 OVR Morrison will also be available in Packs as a Special Insert.
A look at the Rewritten set
Here’s a look at the pieces needed for the NBA 2K24 Rewritten Adam Morrison collection:
|CARD
|HOW TO OBTAIN
|86 OVR Rewritten Marcus Fizer
|2,000 VC/4,200 MT
|86 OVR Rewritten Darko Milicic
|2,000 VC/4,200 MT
|86 OVR Rewritten Pervis Ellison
|2,000 VC/4,200 MT
|89 OVR Rewritten Jonathan Bender
|4,800 VC/10.080 MT
|89 OVR Rewritten Harold Miner
|4,800 VC/10.080 MT
|89 OVR Rewritten Jay Williams
|4,800 VC/10.080 MT
|91 OVR Rewritten Darius Miles
|20,000 VC/42,000 MT
|91 OVR Rewritten Emeka Okafor
|20,000 VC/42,000 MT
|91 OVR Rewritten Sebastian Telfair
|20,000 VC/42,000 MT
|94 OVR Rewritten Grant Hil
|75,000 VC/157,500 MT
|94 OVR Rewritten Kwame Brown
|75,000 VC/157,500 MT
|94 OVR Rewritten Greg Oden
|75,000 VC/157,500 MT
|95 OVR Rewritten Derrick Rose
|125,000 VC/262,500 MT
We should note that there are Season-based Rewritten Agendas that are available from January 5-12. Those who complete the Sapphires, Rubies, and Amethyst Agendas will receive Rewritten Equal Chance packs for that specific gem tier.
All the cards can be purchased at once for 197,984 VC.
All Badges in NBA 2K24 and how to get them | NBA 2K24 PC requirements | Will NBA 2K24 be Next Gen on PC? | NBA 2K24 player ratings | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments explained: All playable Kobe Bryant moments | NBA 2K24 controls guide for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC & Switch | NBA 2K24 MyCareer: All Contact Dunk requirements | All NBA 2K24 Dribble animation requirements