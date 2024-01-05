GamingNBA 2K

NBA 2K24: How to get 96 OVR Rewritten Adam Morrison in MyTeam

Chris Studley
NBA 2K24 Rewritten Adam Morrison header2K

Here’s how NBA 2K24 players can get the new 96 OVR Rewritten Adam Morrison in MyTeam.

Adam Morrison may be a two-time NBA champion but it’s hard to say that the big man lived up to his lofty potential when he was drafted third overall by Charlotte in 2006.

But what if Morrison could get a do-over? The NBA 2K24 team has given Morrison and several other highly-touted prospects who didn’t live up to high expectations a second chance to do so in MyTeam with the Rewritten promo.

NBA 2K24 MyTeam players can now obtain a 96 OVR Adam Morrison, arguably one of the best cards in the game. Here’s how to obtain it.

96 OVR Adam Morrison stats NBA 2K242K

How to complete Adam Morrison collection

To complete the NBA 2K24 96 OVR Rewritten Adam Morrison collection in MyTeam, players will need to get 13 different cards in MyTeam.

Each can be earned through Packs or the Player Market with VC or MT points.

We should note that the 96 OVR Morrison will also be available in Packs as a Special Insert.

A look at the Rewritten set

Here’s a look at the pieces needed for the NBA 2K24 Rewritten Adam Morrison collection:

CARDHOW TO OBTAIN
86 OVR Rewritten Marcus Fizer2,000 VC/4,200 MT
86 OVR Rewritten Darko Milicic2,000 VC/4,200 MT
86 OVR Rewritten Pervis Ellison2,000 VC/4,200 MT
89 OVR Rewritten Jonathan Bender4,800 VC/10.080 MT
89 OVR Rewritten Harold Miner4,800 VC/10.080 MT
89 OVR Rewritten Jay Williams4,800 VC/10.080 MT
91 OVR Rewritten Darius Miles20,000 VC/42,000 MT
91 OVR Rewritten Emeka Okafor20,000 VC/42,000 MT
91 OVR Rewritten Sebastian Telfair20,000 VC/42,000 MT
94 OVR Rewritten Grant Hil75,000 VC/157,500 MT
94 OVR Rewritten Kwame Brown75,000 VC/157,500 MT
94 OVR Rewritten Greg Oden75,000 VC/157,500 MT
95 OVR Rewritten Derrick Rose125,000 VC/262,500 MT

We should note that there are Season-based Rewritten Agendas that are available from January 5-12. Those who complete the Sapphires, Rubies, and Amethyst Agendas will receive Rewritten Equal Chance packs for that specific gem tier.

All the cards can be purchased at once for 197,984 VC.

