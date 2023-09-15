NBA 2K24: How to complete 91 OVR Mirage Tracy McGrady Collection in MyTeam

Here’s a breakdown on the cost of each card needed in order to get 91 OVR Mirage Tracy McGrady in NBA 2K24 MyTeam, and where to get each one.

On September 15, 2K released the new Mirage promo in NBA 2K24 MyTeam. With that promo came a new 91 OVR Mirage Tracy McGrady that can be obtained as a collection reward.

McGrady should be a welcome addition to many MyTeam players, thanks to his A+ Three-Point Shot and strong overall stats.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how MyTeam players can add “T-Mac” to the team.

2K

Trace McGrady Collection in NBA 2K24 MyTeam

In order to complete the Mirage Tracy McGrady collection in NBA 2K24 and get the 91 OVR card, one will need to get 15 different cards in MyTeam.

Article continues after ad

These are the 15 required cards for the “T-Mac” collection, and the cost to get each from the Player Market:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Name Cost 90 OVR Mirage Scottie Pippen 140,000 MT/100,000 VC 90 OVR Mirage Derrick Rose 140,000 MT/100,000 VC 87 OVR Mirage Karl Malone 70,000 MT/50,000 VC 87 OVR Mirage DeMarcus Cousins 70,000 MT/50,000 VC 87 OVR Mirage Kyle Korver 70,000 MT/50,000 VC 86 OVR Mirage Jameer Nelson 16,800 MT/12,000 VC 85 OVR Mirage Jason Richardson 16,800 MT/12,000 VC 85 OVR Mirage Andrea Bargnani 16,800 MT/12,000 VC 83 OVR Mirage Chris Kaman 7,000 MT/5,000 VC 83 OVR Mirage James Posey 7,000 MT/5,000 VC 82 OVR Mirage Chris Andersen 7,000 MT/5,000 VC 82 OVR Mirage Nick Van Exel 7,000 MT/5,000 VC 79 OVR Mirage Stromile Swift 3,500 MT/2,500 VC 79 OVR Mirage Hakim Warrick 3,500 MT/2,500 VC 78 OVR Mirage Bobby Jackson 3,500 MT/2,500 VC

To buy all the cards needed off the Player Market, it would cost 578,900 MT.

Alternatively, these players can be found in packs.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NBA 2K24 coverage.

All Badges in NBA 2K24 and how to get them | NBA 2K24 PC requirements | Will NBA 2K24 be Next Gen on PC? | NBA 2K24 player ratings | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments explained: All playable Kobe Bryant moments | NBA 2K24 controls guide for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC & Switch | NBA 2K24 MyCareer: All Contact Dunk requirements | All NBA 2K24 Dribble animation requirements

Article continues after ad