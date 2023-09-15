NBA 2K24: How to complete 91 OVR Mirage Tracy McGrady Collection in MyTeam
Here’s a breakdown on the cost of each card needed in order to get 91 OVR Mirage Tracy McGrady in NBA 2K24 MyTeam, and where to get each one.
On September 15, 2K released the new Mirage promo in NBA 2K24 MyTeam. With that promo came a new 91 OVR Mirage Tracy McGrady that can be obtained as a collection reward.
McGrady should be a welcome addition to many MyTeam players, thanks to his A+ Three-Point Shot and strong overall stats.
Here’s how MyTeam players can add “T-Mac” to the team.
Trace McGrady Collection in NBA 2K24 MyTeam
In order to complete the Mirage Tracy McGrady collection in NBA 2K24 and get the 91 OVR card, one will need to get 15 different cards in MyTeam.
These are the 15 required cards for the “T-Mac” collection, and the cost to get each from the Player Market:
|Name
|Cost
|90 OVR Mirage Scottie Pippen
|140,000 MT/100,000 VC
|90 OVR Mirage Derrick Rose
|140,000 MT/100,000 VC
|87 OVR Mirage Karl Malone
|70,000 MT/50,000 VC
|87 OVR Mirage DeMarcus Cousins
|70,000 MT/50,000 VC
|87 OVR Mirage Kyle Korver
|70,000 MT/50,000 VC
|86 OVR Mirage Jameer Nelson
|16,800 MT/12,000 VC
|85 OVR Mirage Jason Richardson
|16,800 MT/12,000 VC
|85 OVR Mirage Andrea Bargnani
|16,800 MT/12,000 VC
|83 OVR Mirage Chris Kaman
|7,000 MT/5,000 VC
|83 OVR Mirage James Posey
|7,000 MT/5,000 VC
|82 OVR Mirage Chris Andersen
|7,000 MT/5,000 VC
|82 OVR Mirage Nick Van Exel
|7,000 MT/5,000 VC
|79 OVR Mirage Stromile Swift
|3,500 MT/2,500 VC
|79 OVR Mirage Hakim Warrick
|3,500 MT/2,500 VC
|78 OVR Mirage Bobby Jackson
|3,500 MT/2,500 VC
To buy all the cards needed off the Player Market, it would cost 578,900 MT.
Alternatively, these players can be found in packs.
