All 2KTV Episode 1 Answers in NBA 2K24: Full list

It’s a new year of NBA 2K24 and 2KTV. For those who want some free VC, here’s the answers to all the questions that will pop up in the game’s official show.

2KTV has returned for another season. For those unaware, NBA 2K holds a weekly show called 2KTV that’s once again hosted by Chris Manning and Alexis Morgan.

The show is a glimpse into upcoming gameplay and content updates that are coming into the franchise, as well as interviews for 2K developers and even NBA players. Each show features a number of questions that pop up on the bottom of the screen in 2K24. Answer those correctly, and you’ll receive some VC.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at all the questions in Episode 1 of 2KTV and correct answers for each.

2K

NBA 2K24 2KTV Answers for Episode 1

Here’s an overview of the answers for Episode of 2KTV in NBA 2K24:

Question Answer What season of 2KTV is this? Season 10 How many times has Kobe Bryant been on the cover of NBA 2K? 4 In what year did Kobe Bryant score 62 points in only three quarters? 2005 How many times did Kobe Bryant become an NBA All-Star? 18 times In what year did Kobe win his only MVP award? 2008 How many Affiliations can players choose from? 2 What new features are a part of Streetball? All How many new Badges have been added for 2K24? 24 Where is the newest location to watch 2KTV in MyCareer? Locker Room What can you use to reduce your badges from dropping to a certain level? Badge Floors What MyTeam game modes features a salary limit for your lineup? Salary Cap Which MyTeam card can be earned for hitting Level 40 in Season 1? Kyrie Irving Where can you go to directly acquire players in MyTeam? Player Market Who is on the cover of the WNBA edition of NBA 2K24? Sabrina Ionescu

There’s also an opinion question that players can answer, in which 2K asks the community for which mode they are most excited for. Any answer works.

As mentioned previously, those who answer questions in 2KTV correctly will be able to earn VC that can be used to buy cards or packs in MyTeam or player upgrades in MyCareer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

200 VC is awarded for each correct answer.

This will be updated throughout the year as more episodes of 2KTV are released.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NBA 2K24 coverage.

All Badges in NBA 2K24 and how to get them | NBA 2K24 PC requirements | Will NBA 2K24 be Next Gen on PC? | NBA 2K24 player ratings | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments explained: All playable Kobe Bryant moments | NBA 2K24 controls guide for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC & Switch | NBA 2K24 MyCareer: All Contact Dunk requirements | All NBA 2K24 Dribble animation requirements | Best jumpshots in NBA 2K24

Article continues after ad