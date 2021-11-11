NBA 2K22 TikTok uncovers “game-breaking” best badges

Whether you need to drain threes or just break some ankles, one NBA 2K22 TikToker has found some of the best badges for a stellar guard build.

The latest 2K Games basketball title, NBA 2K22, offers a ton of great ways to experience the classic franchise.

Players can challenge others with their custom-built characters in MyCareer or take to building a dynasty in MyTeam.

For those headed down the MyCareer route, one TikTok user has a Guard build that looks to be well worth checking out, showing off some incredible handling and shooting potential in a viral video.

NBA 2K22 TikTok shows off insane shooting and handling

In a TikTok posted by user realgrindingdf, the customized MyPlayer is shown hitting some seriously deep threes and cutting the opposing defender up with some slick dribble moves.

The video sits at over an impressive 48,000 likes and has over 700 comments, at the time of writing, putting plenty of people on notice about this insane build.

While the video is taken on a current-gen console, this is one that all players will need to keep their eyes on moving forward, showing shades of a demi-god on the court.

Towards the end of the video, the creator shows exactly how they achieved such a build.

Below are the following badges they put into Playmaking and Shooting to get their impressive results.

Best NBA 2K22 badges

Shooting Badges

HOF Blinders

HOF Hot Zone Hunter

Gold Deadeye

Silver Limitless Spot-Up

HOF Chef

HOF Stop & Pop

HOF Green Machine

Playmaking Badges

Gold Ankle Breaker

Silver Bail Out

HOF Bullet Passer

HOF Handles for Days

HOF Quick First Step

Silver Tight Handles

HOF Hyperdrive

Bronze Unpluckable

If you’re looking to create a dominant Point Guard like this one, make sure to check out our guide to building the best Guard, as well as our favorite build at each position on the floor.

We also have some suggestions for some great badges to use in MyCareer, if you want to deviate a bit from what this player has done.

Be sure and stay up-to-date with all the latest 2K news and updates, including patch 1.6, at our NBA 2K22 content hub.