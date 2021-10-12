NBA 2K22 ‘corner three’ exploit goes viral on TikTok and it works every time

NBA 2K22 has brought out the creativity in the community when it comes to new builds and playstyles, and this viral TikTok of Post Hook turned corner three is evidence.

NBA 2K22 has had mixed reviews since its launch with some loving the changes to MyCareer on next-gen consoles and others frustrated with the game’s issues.

Recent patch notes are aiming to improve the game’s performance on all consoles, but there are some things that may have gone unnoticed.

Players have begun exploiting the game’s Post Hook stat, with a viral TikTok taking it to the absolute extreme in a way that could only make Peter Griffin proud.

NBA 2K22 Post Hook exploit

A 2K22 TikTok on October 10 has gone viral showing a player consistently draining hook shots from deep, essentially taking the “Post” out of Post Hook.

It appears that almost every time the user is able to do this in the video, they have the Posterizer badge active. The only exception being the very first shot taken.

Although it’s unclear what sort of Center or Power Forward build the player is using to get these shots to land, it likely involves the commonly overlooked Post Hook stat in some way.

We’ve seen this sort of exploit only once before in an epic and unforgettable matchup between two basketball titans in Family Guy.

In a fabled game of “Double Dribble” between Cleveland Orenthal Brown Sr. and Peter Griffin, Peter used such an exploit to win the match 18-4, employing his signature “Corner three” shot six times in a row.

For anyone that’s played 2K22 against a crafty Sharpshooting guard, this video may feel all too real for you.

So, while this Post Hook strategy may not be mainstream quite yet, you may want to be on the lookout for this in your Park and Rec games from here on out.

Who knows, before too long, we may have to start calling this one the Peter Griffin build.