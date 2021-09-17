How to build a Playmaking Shot Creator in NBA 2K22: Best current gen Point Guard

If you are an NBA 2K22 player on the hunt to find the best build for your MyPlayer, then look no further. This dominant guard build will have you feeling like a demi-god on the courts.

This year’s iteration of 2K brings much of the same for players on current gen consoles, featuring a familiar player builder filled with pie charts and many of the same elements from 2K21.

However, there are a few updates to this year’s game that players will want to note, including a more heavy emphasis on speed in the early stages of the meta.

Advertisement

So, whether you’re a returning player to the franchise or someone who is playing for the first time, you will definitely want to try building a Playmaking Shot Creator in NBA 2K22. Here’s how to do it.

Playmaking Shot Creator Build NBA 2K22

This is considered by many to be the strongest build in the game, and if you’ve already been running around the Cancha Del Mar cruise ship, you’ve likely already run into several players running this build. I know I have.

Read More: How to earn free VC in NBA 2K22

And that’s because this build allows for a backcourt player to function well in seemingly every part of their role. It allows for excellent shooting, great passing, sick handles, and even competent driving and defending when needed.

Advertisement

Here are the basics of this build, with nuances that this author believes will make you the best Playmaking Shot Creator on the server.

Position: Point Guard

Point Guard Trait pie chart: Green/Orange dominant

Green/Orange dominant Physical pie chart: Agility dominant

Agility dominant Stats: Max Shooting Max Playmaking Max Driving Layups and Driving Dunks in Finishing Spend remaining stats between Perimeter Defense, Steals, Lateral Quickness

Height: 6’2″

6’2″ Weight: 165 lbs.

165 lbs. Wingspan: 81

81 Takeover: Spot Up Shooter

Spot Up Shooter Badges: 1-25-24-4 potential (Finishing, Shooting, Playmaking, Defense) Finishing: Giant Slayer, Fast Twitch Shooting: Hot Zone Hunter, Chef, Deadeye, Lucky #7, Blinders, Limitless Spot Up, Stop & Pop Playmaking: Bullet Passer, Quick First Step, Bail Out, Handles For Days, Break Starter, Dimer Defense: Clamps, Menace, Pick Pocket, Ankle Braces



This version of the build slightly differs from others you may see floating around. Key distinctions being that this iteration has a slightly larger wingspan and invests a bit more into Defense than others might.

This is meant to help players fit into the meta more clearly. Perimeter Defense is key for guards trying to keep up with, well, this build. So having some yourself can be of huge help.

Read More: Best jump shots to use in NBA 2K22

There’s also very little reason to invest anything into Finishing outside of what we’ve listed here. Big men are going to dominate the paint and the only time you should be shooting down low with this build is on a fast break or when you are wide open. Otherwise, stay outside, hit threes, and distribute the rock.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for other dominant builds for NBA 2K22 on current gen, be sure to check out our overall build guide, as well as all the other 2K content from Dexerto.