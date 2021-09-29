Best badges to use in NBA 2K22 MyCareer

NBA 2K22 has added some new badges for players to test out when creating their characters while keeping some of the classics from years past. But, what are the best Playmaking, Finishing, Shooting, and Defense badges to use in MyCareer? Hopefully, this guide can help you sort it out.

The annual release of NBA 2K is one that basketball fans around the world look forward to, as, without a true competitor in the space, 2K has emerged as one of the most well-rounded sports titles out there.

With 2K Games rolling out new content each year into their games, this time around we’re in store for a flurry of new additions, and one of these is badges for your created player. Your player will be used in MyCareer along with online play within MyPark, and as you progress overall, you’ll be able to earn certain skill points that you’ll delegate to badges.

We’re going to run over the best badges you can use within NBA 2K22 in each stat category, featuring both old and new ones, that we think will be most useful in MyCareer. This list should be of aid to both current and next-gen players.

Contents

Best Shooting Badges 2K22

Catch & Shoot

Deadeye

Slippery Off-Ball

Volume Shooter

Lucky #7

Green Machine

Chef

If you are creating a build like a Playmaking Shot Creator or a Sharpshooting Facilitator, then these Shooting badges will quickly become important to your player’s overall efficiency.

These badges are designed to make your player a menace, either off the dribble on in catch and shoot situations. They also primarily aid in hitting shots from deep, as the 2K meta has always favored three-point shooting over mid-range.

A pick that many overlook here is Slippery Off-Ball, but it is an absolute gem to help smaller guards slither around the court freely. With Perimeter Defense often being a stat that users invest heavily into, getting open is often half the battle for shooters.

In short, shoot early and often with these badges, and make sure to take the time to get a shooting form established for your jump shot. Having that will greatly help your gameplay improve over time.

Best Playmaking Badges 2K22

Quick First Step

Unpluckable

Dimer

Break Starter

Bail Out

Stop & Go

Hyperdrive

Playmaking in 2K is the stat with the most varied use case. Players can go for fully optimizing dribble moves and handling, can go fully for passing-focused badges, or have some mix of both.

If you’re playing mainly 2v2 or 3v3 games, dribble moves like Handles for Days and Quick Chain may be more useful. But, for a good blend of action in The Rec and on the outdoor courts, these badges should give you a well-rounded playmaker capable of dishing the ball and getting open.

Even though badges like Dimer, Break Starter, or Unpluckable may not be the flashiest, these are great ways to help a team come out on top and avoid frustrating mistakes in-game. But, don’t worry, badges like Hyperdrive can still keep your player nice and flashy.

Best Finishing Badges 2K22

Giant Slayer

Unstrippable

Fast Twitch

Lob City Finisher

Posterizer

Putback Boss

Finishing is a tricky thing in 2K22 at the moment because the meta so heavily favors agile big men and perimeter guards.

It’s difficult for traditional Slashers to find value, however, if you are opting into a Slasher build, these badges will be crucial to your success. Just as they will be if you are a Glass-Cleaning Finisher or something of the like.

The key is to be able to 1) get your shot off in the paint and 2) be able to reliably make that shot no matter who is in your way. Giant Slayer and Posterizer help a lot with the latter, while Unstrippable and Fast Twitch can greatly help with the former.

Lob City Finisher is a bit of a situational pick, but one that is a must-pick if you are playing with a friend who is at PG. Having the ability to reliably put in alley-oops is a great aid, especially in The Rec.

Best Defense Badges 2K22

Intimidator

Menace

Rebound Chaser

Clamps

Rim Protector

Interceptor

Ball Stripper

Defense badges, more than any other, rely solely on your position on the court. But, there are some clear-cut best choices wherever you find yourself.

Guards, you have to upgrade Clamps and Menace. Its tough enough to keep up with skilled dribblers on the perimeter, but these will help you greatly in locking them down.

Big men, make sure you have Rebound Chaser, Rim Protector, and Ball Stripper. These will significantly decrease your opposition’s shot percentage and make you a serious problem down low.

But, for all players, Intimidator may be the best badge on the board. It will hurt opponents whether they are shooting at range or down low, so make sure you upgrade that one above all else.

New Badges in 2K22