All 2KTV Episode 1 Answers in NBA 2K25: Full list

It’s back for another year. Here’s a look at all the answers for the first episode of NBA 2K25’s in-game show, 2KTV, which will air weekly throughout the lifecycle.

Last season, NBA 2K24 celebrated the 10th anniversary of 2KTV with over 40 episodes. For NBA 2K25, 2KTV is back for an eleventh season.

The first episode of the show released on September 4 along with early access of the game. In each episode includes 2K Interactive questions. Answer questions correctly, and players will be eligible tor receive VC or clothing items, depending on the question.

Article continues after ad

With that said, here’s a look at all the answers for Episode 1 of NBA 2K25 2KTV.

2K

Episode 1 Answers of 2KTV in NBA 2K25

Here’s a look at the answers for Episode 1 of 2KTV:

Question Answer NBA 2K25 features our _ season? 11th What position will you choose for your first build? Any (Reward is 2KTV Clothing Item) Chris returns as the head of which Affiliation? Elite (None) Which mode are you most excited to check out? MyCareer (Reward is 100 VC) Which WNBA player is a cover athlete for NBA 2K25? A’ja Wilson (None) Which attribute category are you most excited for in MyCareer? Any (Reward is 2KTV Clothing Item) How many Streetball courts are in The City? 3 (None) What is your resolution for NBA 2K25? Any (None) There’s a new game mode in NBA 2K25 MyTeam called? Breakout (None) Which MyTeam mode is not new in NBA 2K25? Salary Cap (None) In NBA 2K25, MyTeam and MyCareer have shared progression? True (None) Who is the cover athlete of the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition? Vince Carter (None) On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for NBA 2K25? Any (None)

Each correct answer will earn 200 VC, unless otherwise specified. Questions can only be answered once per account.

How to watch Episodes of 2KTV

On the home screen, there will be a ‘2KTV’ tab on the bottom. Click it to enter the most recent aired episode of the show. To find past episodes, click Y (for Xbox) or Triangle (for PlayStation) and then select A/X to watch one.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

New episodes air every Friday at 7 PM ET.

Be sure to check out what’s coming to NBA 2K25 as part of Season 1.