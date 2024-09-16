Best NBA 2K25 dribble moves, styles & playmaking animations

Dribbling received a big rework in NBA 2K25, and to make sure that your handles feel responsive, it’s essential to use the best dribble moves, dribble styles, and playmaking animations possible.

Becoming a skilled ball handler requires a lot of practice, but no amount of mastery is going to make up for a terrible set of animations. If your dribble moves are slow and easy for defenders to stop, they are useless and a complete waste of VC.

For guards, this can single-handedly ruin your build, as dribbling is one of your main methods of getting open and creating good looks. However, wings and even big men can benefit from using the best animations too, as tall builds can now get high playmaking stats and unlock several meta moves.

To help you avoid missing out on the fun, we’ve put together this list of the best dribble moves in NBA 2K25, which you can use alongside the best jumpshots and contact dunks to create a truly dominant build, both inside and outside the arc.

Best Dribble Moves in NBA 2K25

These are the best dribble moves to use across all builds for under 6’5″, 6’5 to 6’9″, and 6’10” and above, with the required Ball Handle stat listed in brackets for each of them:

Under 6’5″

Signature Size-Up: Trae Young (92), Derrick Rose (87)

Trae Young (92), Derrick Rose (87) Regular Breakdown Combo: Isaiah Thomas (85)

Isaiah Thomas (85) Aggressive Breakdown Combo: Ja Morant (87), Devin Booker (80)

Ja Morant (87), Devin Booker (80) Escape Moves: Steph Curry (92), Damian Lillard (90), De’Aaron Fox (89)

Steph Curry (92), Damian Lillard (90), De’Aaron Fox (89) Combo Moves: Ja Morant (86), Zach LaVine (80)

Ja Morant (86), Zach LaVine (80) Crossover: Chris Paul (80)

Chris Paul (80) Behind the Back: Trae Young (92), Darius Garland (84)

Trae Young (92), Darius Garland (84) Spin: Steve Nash (80)

Steve Nash (80) Hesitation: Darius Garland (84), Tyrese Haliburton (79)

Darius Garland (84), Tyrese Haliburton (79) Stepback: Luka Doncic (84), Zach LaVine (80)

6’5″ – 6’9″

Signature Size-Up: Cade Cunningham (75), Ben Simmons (65)

Cade Cunningham (75), Ben Simmons (65) Regular Breakdown Combo: Paul George (75)

Paul George (75) Aggressive Breakdown Combo: Devin Booker (80), DeMar DeRozan (75)

Devin Booker (80), DeMar DeRozan (75) Escape Moves: Kobe Bryant (88), Jimmy Butler (70)

Kobe Bryant (88), Jimmy Butler (70) Combo Moves: Zach LaVine (80)

Zach LaVine (80) Crossover: Lonzo Ball (80), Josh Giddey (76)

Lonzo Ball (80), Josh Giddey (76) Behind the Back: KawhI Leonard (70)

KawhI Leonard (70) Spin: Steve Nash (80)

Steve Nash (80) Hesitation: Kobe Bryant (88), Tyrese Haliburton (79), Larry Bird (70)

Kobe Bryant (88), Tyrese Haliburton (79), Larry Bird (70) Stepback: Luka Doncic (84), Zach LaVine (80), Jimmy Butler (70)

6’10” and above

Signature Size-Up: Ben Simmons (65)

Ben Simmons (65) Regular Breakdown Combo: Giannis Antetokounmpo (74), Pro (70)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (74), Pro (70) Aggressive Breakdown Combo: Kevin Durant (73), Pro (70)

Kevin Durant (73), Pro (70) Escape Moves: Kevin Durant (73)

Kevin Durant (73) Combo Moves: Kevin Durant (73), Pro (70)

Kevin Durant (73), Pro (70) Crossover: Pro (70)

Pro (70) Behind the Back: Normal (40)

Normal (40) Spin: Kevin Durant (73)

Kevin Durant (73) Hesitation: Kevin Durant (73), Larry Bird (70)

Kevin Durant (73), Larry Bird (70) Stepback: Giannis Antetokounmpo (74), Joel Embiid (55)

These dribble moves are chosen as they are either the fastest available, the best for chaining into other dribble moves, or the animations that create the most space, letting you create more open shots.

Those wanting to have a build that gets access to the best dribble moves possible will want to aim for 92 Ball Handle on a guard, 84 Ball Handle on a wing, and 74 Ball Handle on a big man. Without these stats, you won’t be able to buy or equip all of the listed dribble moves from the Animations Store.

Dexerto Dribbling moves can be purchased in the Animations Store.

Best Dribble Styles

Dribble Style Stat requirement Height requirement Russell Westbrook 87 Speed With Ball Under 6’5″ Darius Garland 85 Speed With Ball Under 6’5″ Devin Booker 80 Speed With Ball Under 6’10” James Harden 75 Speed With Ball Under 6’10” Zion Williamson 60 Speed With Ball At Least 6’5″

Guard builds with elite ball handling will want to use either Russell Westbrook or Darius Garland, as these are the best in the game, offering unrivalled speed. Both are exceptional choices, so we recommend tying them out in your MyCourt to see which works best for you.

Wing builds with reasonable Speed With Ball should opt for Devin Booker or James Harden, as these can be used on taller builds and are still fairly fast. Finally, builds with low ball handling will want to use Zion Williamson, an extremely good package that can be used with a low Speed WIth Ball stat to an extent where even 7’0″ Centers can equip it.

Best Passing Styles

Passing Style Stat requirement Mike Conley 90 Pass Accuracy Tyrese Haliburton 89 Pass Accuracy Magic Johnson 83 Pass Accuracy Ja Morant 75 Pass Accuracy None N/A

Both Mike Conley and Tyrese Haliburton are fantastic passing styles that feature fast animations, making them much harder to intercept. Guards with lower playmaking stats, Point Forwards, and Glass Cleaners should use Magic Johnson instead, a new Passing Style added in NBA 2K25 that is easily one of the best in the game.

Most other builds should settle for Ja Morant, as it features great animations despite requiring a relatively low Pass Accuracy stat to unlock. Finally, those with low passing should just stick to the default None Pass Style, which is unspectacular but servicable.

That’s all for the best dribbling moves in NBA 2K25. For more tips on creating your next build, check out the best build for every position and our individual breakdowns for the best PGs, best SGs, best SFs, and best Cs that you should make this year.