NBA 2K25 best Center builds for MyCareer & MyPlayer

No team in NBA 2K25 is complete without a meta center build as their big man, with it being one of the most impactful positions on the court.

Whether you are a board-snatching Paint Beast, dominant Post Scorer, or even a seven-foot sniper, centers play a crucial role in every line-up. They are expected to set screens, control the glass, and be a defensive anchor for their side.

It is one of the easiest roles to play, but also one of the hardest to master. Intangibles like basketball IQ, off-ball movement, and defensive positioning will come with time. However, even the best players in the world can’t save a bad build, with a mistake in the MyPlayer Builder potentially costing you a lot of VC and time.

To avoid missing out on unlocking key animations like the best jumpshots or best dunk packages, you’ll need to get your build just right. To help you out, we’ve put together these five recommended center builds to dominate in NBA 2K25.

Playmaking Inside-Out Threat

Height: 7’0″

7’0″ Weight: 241 lbs

241 lbs Wingspan: 7’5″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 76

76 Driving Layup: 49

49 Driving Dunk: 69

69 Standing Dunk: 90

90 Post Control: 61

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 69

69 Three-Point Shot: 79

79 Free Throw: 57

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 87

87 Ball Handle: 52

52 Speed With Ball: 31

Defense

Interior Defense: 77

77 Perimeter Defense: 41

41 Steal: 67

67 Block: 93

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 96

96 Defensive Rebound: 83

Physicals

Speed: 71

71 Agility: 51

51 Strength: 91

91 Vertical: 83

Glass Cleaners are the best overall centers this year, with rebounding being more important than ever. If you control the glass, the other team can’t afford to miss shots, and this build does just that. With a 96 Offensive Rebound, it gets HoF Boxout Beast, Pogo Stick, and Rebound Chaser. While 83 Defensive Rebound is fairly low, these badges make it a non-issue, as you’ll hardly ever lose a rebound.

Outside of rebounding, this build offers elite playmaking, with 87 Pass Accuracy unlocking Gold Break Starter and Dimer. It can also stretch the floor, with a 79 Three-Point Shot being reliable for open shots, and is a dominant defender. That 93 Block stat isn’t just for show; it unlocks HoF High-Flying Denier. and Gold Paint Patroller. These give Slashers plenty to think about before they attack the rim.

3-Level-Scoring Paint Beast

Height: 7’3″

7’3″ Weight: 244 lbs

244 lbs Wingspan: 7’8″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 87

87 Driving Layup: 70

70 Driving Dunk: 57

57 Standing Dunk: 95

95 Post Control: 79

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 83

83 Three-Point Shot: 78

78 Free Throw: 60

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 75

75 Ball Handle: 30

30 Speed With Ball: 25

Defense

Interior Defense: 88

88 Perimeter Defense: 38

38 Steal: 43

43 Block: 84

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 92

92 Defensive Rebound: 85

Physicals

Speed: 55

55 Agility: 44

44 Strength: 84

84 Vertical: 72

In most other NBA 2K games, 7’3″ builds were an annoyance but not worth making. They were often one-dimensional, predictable, and slow. However, this year has made max height centers very strong, as they can be much more well-rounded, offering playmaking, interior scoring, rebounding, and even shooting.

This 3-Level-Scoring Paint Beast does all of those things and more, with its 95 Standing Dunk, 87 Close Shot, and 92 Offensive Rebound making it the ultimate Class Cleaner. If that somehow doesn’t work, you can rely on its 78 Three-Point Shot to stretch the floor, as well as Gold Brick Wall to set screens and create open looks for your teammates.

3-Level-Scoring Board Hunter

Height: 7’0″

7’0″ Weight: 253 lbs

253 lbs Wingspan: 7’3″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 92

92 Driving Layup: 40

40 Driving Dunk: 60

60 Standing Dunk: 90

90 Post Control: 95

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 89

89 Three-Point Shot: 80

80 Free Throw: 67

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 75

75 Ball Handle: 50

50 Speed With Ball: 28

Defense

Interior Defense: 80

80 Perimeter Defense: 40

40 Steal: 38

38 Block: 84

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 85

85 Defensive Rebound: 85

Physicals

Speed: 68

68 Agility: 55

55 Strength: 95

95 Vertical: 70

This Post Scorer build is designed to dominate inside, using its collosal 95 Post Control, 95 Strength, 92 Close Shot, and 90 Standing Dunk to score all around the paint. It can also stretch the floor extremely well, having both 80 Three-Point Shot and 89 Mid-Range Shot, with the latter also giving it a lethal post fade and hop shot.

When you aren’t dominating down low, this build can utilize HoF Brick Wall to set hard hitting screens, as well as both Silver Dimer and Silver Paint Patroller to create and stop shots. All in all, this is a very well-rounded center that will force teams to send double and even triple teams to stop it, and even then you’ll probably still score.

3-Level Scoring Threat

Height: 6’10”

6’10” Weight: 234 lbs

234 lbs Wingspan: 6’10”

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 86

86 Driving Layup: 85

85 Driving Dunk: 87

87 Standing Dunk: 57

57 Post Control: 61

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 93

93 Three-Point Shot: 86

86 Free Throw: 70

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 78

78 Ball Handle: 75

75 Speed With Ball: 67

Defense

Interior Defense: 74

74 Perimeter Defense: 47

47 Steal: 73

73 Block: 84

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 60

60 Defensive Rebound: 85

Physicals

Speed: 77

77 Agility: 65

65 Strength: 83

83 Vertical: 75

With so many centers being tall Glass Cleaners this year, why not make a build they aren’t prepared to guard? This Stretch 5 is a playmaking big man that can shoot at an elite level, thanks to its 93 Mid-Range Shot and 86 Three-Point Shot. It can also dribble in a way that no center should be able to, with 75 Ball Handle unlocking meta animations like Kevin Durant’s escape move, hesitation, and spin.

If your matchup drops deep and leaves you open, this build can rain down threes for fun. If they play high and try to guard you, its rapid speed, 87 Driving Dunk, and 85 Driving Layup mean you can fly past them and finish at the rim. Most centers won’t be able to guard this build at all, leaving you to rack up points and take advantage of a never-ending mismatch.

2-Way Interior Threat

Height: 6’10”

6’10” Weight: 234 lbs

234 lbs Wingspan: 7’6″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 73

73 Driving Layup: 70

70 Driving Dunk: 89

89 Standing Dunk: 81

81 Post Control: 48

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 33

33 Three-Point Shot: 25

25 Free Throw: 57

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 78

78 Ball Handle: 49

49 Speed With Ball: 47

Defense

Interior Defense: 84

84 Perimeter Defense: 73

73 Steal: 73

73 Block: 97

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 75

75 Defensive Rebound: 85

Physicals

Speed: 77

77 Agility: 71

71 Strength: 81

81 Vertical: 83

This is a Rim Protector, designed to stop shots at your rim while slamming down lobs on the opponent’s. Having 97 Block, 84 Interior Defense, 89 Driving Dunk, and 81 Standing Dunk make this an easy enough task, with that Block stat in particular making Slashers think twice about attacking the rim. If they do try something, HoF Paint Patroller, High-Flying Deniar, and Pogo Stick gives you the tools to stop them.

On offense, you will want to set constant screens and roll to the rim if the opportunity arises. This build has no shooting at all and can’t create its own shot, so it’s best to focus on getting teammates open instead. It may not be the flashiest MyPlayer, but a dominant and versatile defender like this can single-handedly win games if used right.

That’s all for the best center builds in NBA 2K25. For more MyCareer guides, check out the best builds for all positions, how to get VC fast, and where to claim daily rewards. You’ll also want to read our shot meter breakdown and use the best camera settings to make the most of your experience.