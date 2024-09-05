All NBA 2K25 Locker Codes (September 2024)

NBA 2K25’s cycle is getting underway, and that means Locker Codes will soon be up for grabs. So, here’s everything you need to know about September’s active codes and how to redeem them.

Whenever September rolls around, NBA fans get excited. Not only is the new season only a few weeks away, but September means the start of a new NBA 2K cycle.

This year, NBA 2K25 promises some major upgrades on previous years. There is now a FIBA tournament in MyNBA, players will get farewell tours, and there are changes in the W mode too as you can challenge Caitlyn Clark and Angel Reese to become the WNBA’s new GOAT.

Amongst all the changes, some features are staying the same. And that includes Locker Codes. Yes, Locker Codes are back so you can get your hands on some free items in MyCareer, MyTeam, and beyond.

NBA 2K25 active Locker Codes for September 2024

Right now, there are only two codes to get your hands on, but they’re not universal. In fact, they’re exclusive to each player, so you must get your own unique codes.

To get your hands on them, you have to sign up/sign in to the NBA’s website. Once you’ve got an account, you’ll be granted two codes from the Benefits, Voting, and Badges page for MyPlayer and MyTeam items for Season 1.

Head over to NBA.com Either make a new account or sign-in Click Benefits, Voting, and Badges Redeem your two codes!

Code Items NBA 2K25 Rewards: Level Up 2 level skips

10 games of skill boosts

1 hour XP coins in MyCAREER and MyTEAM NBA 2K25 Rewards: Season 1 MyPlayer merch

2 x MyTeam Series 1 packs

Over the coming year, plenty of codes will be up for grabs, including universal codes. These will be available to all players, or a limited number of players, for a limited period.

As noted, these will range from MyTeam packs, MyTeam cards, skill boosts for MyCareer, free bits of VC, and plenty more.

How to redeem codes

Previously, the way to redeem Locker Codes had been a bit annoying for players. You’d have to go all the way back to the main menu, find the settings menu, and go from there.

However, things are a little more streamlined in NBA 2K25.

Go into MyTeam Click the Market tab Scroll down to ‘Locker Codes’ and type in your code Enjoy what you’ve unlocked!

2K Sports The Locker Codes redemption is in MyTeam in NBA 2K25.

You can redeem as many codes as you like at any one time, but remember, they may be limited to a set number of players and you could miss out.

Some are also case-sensitive, so be aware of that as well!

As noted, these codes will pop up all over the place. We’ve seen them revealed during NBA games before, live on ESPN, but they regularly drop in-game on 2KTV and on Twitter as well. So, keep your eye out.

We’ll also be sure to remind you of any that you missed too as the year progresses. So, bookmark this page and keep checking back!