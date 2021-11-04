NBA 2K22 update 1.6 patch notes: Current gen Gym Rat & Rebirth fixes

NBA 2K22 update 1.6 targets current-gen console players specifically, fixing some bugs and making both Gym Rat and Rebirth attainable once again.

The 2K Games slam-dunk basketball game, NBA 2K22, continues to improve on its already solid foundation with these patch notes.

This update should give current-gen players some much-needed reprieve. There have been some issues and bugs swirling around that have had many players frustrated, or simply laughing at how ridiculous some of it has become.

Below are the full patch notes and a breakdown of what players can expect from 2K22 update 1.6.

2K22 patch 1.6 release date & notable updates

The latest 2K22 update is officially live, according to the NBA 2K Twitter account. This is effective as of November 3, 2021.

Our latest patch on Current-Gen is live with more fixes to improve the overall experience of NBA 2K22. Full details: https://t.co/vbovvoTvLE — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) November 3, 2021

The notes are brief compared to some others, with the focus primarily on making the Gym Rat badge attainable for current-gen players, as well as making the Rebirth quest work properly.

Additionally, however, there has been an adjustment made that will “tighten collision detection” which should help to improve the game’s realness and give Slashing players some quality of life when driving the paint.

There are many unnamed bug fixes included in here as well, likely having to do with small glitches on the Cancha Del Mar’s outdoor courts and in the Rec. Each of which has had its fair share of issues since the game’s release.

Lastly, now that the NBA season is underway, fans will officially be able to see the Bucks 2020-2021 championship banner hanging in their arena. A nice touch to keep the game feeling fresh and up-to-date.

NBA 2K22 update 1.6 patch notes

Below are the full patch notes, per the official 2K Games news post.

Players should be able to apply these updates right away when they go to start the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

General