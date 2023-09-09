NBA 2K24: How to grade players in MyTeam

In NBA 2K24’s MyTeam mode, grading players is pivotal to maximizing card value. Dive into our guide to master this essential feature.

For those unfamiliar, MyTeam allows players to build their dream team using virtual cards. These cards can be graded, which in turn affects their in-game value.

In previous versions, card grading would boost your MT bonus when playing certain games. However, NBA 2K24 has introduced changes that focus on increasing the sellback MT value of a card.

This article will guide you through the process of grading players in MyTeam.

Card Grading has seen significant changes in 2K24

How to grade players in MyTeam

Unlike previous versions, the new card grading system no longer increases your MT bonus for gameplay. Instead, it solely boosts the sellback MT value of a card. This might seem less appealing at first, but it can be beneficial if you’re planning to sell your players.

Accessing the Card Grading System: Open up MyTeam from the 2K24 main menu and navigate to the “Collect” top menu option by using RB or R1 on your controller.

Once there, select the card grading option from the menu list on the left (as pictured above).

You can send your cards out to the expert team for grading in 2K24's MyTeam

Creating a New Order: On the left side, you’ll see an option to create a new order. By selecting this, you can choose to grade one, three, or ten cards.

The more cards you grade at once, the bigger the discount you receive. For instance, grading three cards offers a 10% discount. Grading ten cards at once will give you a 15% discount.

Grading multiple cards also reduces the time it takes to complete

Selecting Cards for Grading: Once you’ve chosen the number of cards to grade, you’ll be prompted to select the specific cards.

After selecting, you’ll be informed of the cost and the time it will take for the grading process. Remember, once you send a card for grading, it will be unavailable in your lineup for the specified duration.

Receiving the Graded Card: After the waiting period, a notification will appear in the card grading area of the collect menu. By selecting this, you can view the grade your card received. The grading scale ranges, with higher grades increasing the sellback MT value more significantly.

Regrading: Not satisfied with the grade? NBA 2K24 allows you to regrade a card up to three times. However, be prepared to part with more MT and wait longer with each subsequent grading.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the MyTeam mode, understanding card grading can enhance your gameplay experience and give you an edge in building the the best Franchise.