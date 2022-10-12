MultiVersus patch 1.04 notes: Stripe release, new map, Halloween Event, more

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Yet another massive content drop is locked in for MultiVersus as the patch 1.04 notes have revealed everything from Stripe’s release date to a new map and of course, a range of balance tweaks as well. Here’s everything you need to know.

Not letting off the gas one bit after the 1.03 patch just days prior, the next major MultiVersus update is now lined up and appears to be one of the biggest yet. From new characters and maps to a limited-time Halloween event, there’s plenty for fans to look forward to.

As always, with the new update also comes an assortment of balance adjustments for existing fighters, as this time, 16 characters have been changed to some degree.

So before you jump back in, be sure to brush up on all there is to know with the full MultiVersus 1.04 update patch notes below.

Full MultiVersus 1.04 patch notes

General

We moved the Free-For-All mode to a more prominent position in the play menu. It was on the far right of the menu and was often hidden. We really enjoy the mode and recommend trying it out if you haven’t!

Characters

Stripe joins Multiversus! Stripe is our first chainsaw-wielding assassin!

Announcer Packs

Say 안녕하세요! (hello), the Lady Rainicorn Announcer Pack has been added to the store!

New Map

A new map will be appearing very soon that can only be played in custom games. It’s new and experimental, so we would love for players to try it out and give us feedback on how to improve! More details soon!

MultiVersus Halloween Event!

Halloween is coming to the Multiverse!

Event Runs: October 15th, 2022 – November 15th, 2022

Earn candy by playing games against other players or bots. Earn extra candy by playing with Combat Stripe, Combat Gizmo, or other Halloween exclusive skins!

Halloween Candy Earnings Breakdown:

Singles & FFA

Candy earned for 1s Win (Not playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Skin) = 20 Candy

Candy earned for 1s Loss (Not playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Skin) = 10 Candy

Candy earned for 1s Win (Playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant = 40 Candy

Candy earned for 1s Loss (Playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 20 Candy

Teams (Solo & With Friends)

Candy earned for 2s Win (Neither playing as Combat Stripe or Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 20 Candy

Candy earned for 2s Win (Player playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 40 Candy

Candy earned for 2s Win (Both playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 60 Candy

Candy earned for 2s Loss (Neither playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 10 Candy

Candy earned for 2s Loss (Player playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 20 Candy

Candy earned for 2s Loss (Team playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 40 Candy

Exchange your candy in the candy shop for exclusive treats!

Candy shop Halloween Items Exchange Rate Breakdown:

Pumpkin Patch Profile Icon = 150 Candy

Jack-O-Lantern Emote Sticker = 500 Candy

Mummy Reindog Epic Variant = 3,000 Candy

Calico Cake Epic Variant = 12,000 Candy

Exchange your Candy for Gold!

Exchange 500 Candy for 10 Gold in The Candy Shop.

Cosmetics

Mummy Reindog (Unlockable with 6,000 Candy)

Calico Cake (Unlockable with 12,000 Candy)

Vampire Tom & Jerry (Unlockable with 800 Gleamium)

Frankenstein Iron Giant (Unlockable with 1500 Gleamium)

Witch Velma (Unlockable with 1500 Gleamium)

Black Lantern Superman (Unlockable with 2000 Gleamium)

Black Lantern Wonder Woman (Unlockable with 2000 Gleamium)

Gameplay Systems

Anti-Infinite System: We’ve lowered the same attack limit from 4 to 3. Using the same attack 3 times in the same hitstun combo will now decay the attack and all subsequent attacks in the combo. The goal is to put a global soft-cap on infinite combos and make combos more creative (rather than the same attacks over and over). We hope the change pushes players to explore new and more exciting combo routes instead of the same few attacks looped together. We will be paying careful attention to this system and as always we appreciate your feedback!

Dodge Meter System: We’ve increased the time it takes to regain ticks of the dodge meter. This is to promote more deliberate action and management of the dodge meter. The goal is to increase the importance of the dodge meter and thereby increase the importance of perks affecting the dodge meter as well.

Character Updates

Arya

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where dashing to the knife on Arya traveling at a downward angle would continue to throw her at speed downwards often causing her death.

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where Face Steal could cause desyncing and frame rate drops

+ Ground/Air Up Special: Enemies have 70% KBI instead of 100%. This is a stopgap measure before a larger change comes in. The fix is still in testing and since we won’t have full confidence in our solution until more testing is done, we have to push it into the next patch. The goal is to make Up Special more consistent and skill based where the opponent has control over the outcome and follow ups from Arya require a read.

+ Ground/Air Slide Special: Dash to Knife when attached to enemy hits more consistently when traveling long distances.

+ Air Up Attack: First hit should drop out of the combo less

~ General: Set passive dodge meter return to 7s from 6s.

Batman

~ Slide Air Attack: Sair 1 increased by 5 frames before Batman is allowed to cancel out of the move due to landing. This should make intended whiff (miss) lag consistent in air or landing.

+ Slide Air 2: Improved reliability of Sair 2 to hit in online play.

~ General: Set dodge meter return to 7s from 6s.

Finn

~ General: Set dodge meter return to 7s from 6s.

Garnet

+ Ground Neutral Attack: Removed hurt boxes on Garnet’s hands and arms.

+ Ground/Air Up Attack: Removed hurt boxes on Garnet’s hands and arms.

+ Side Jab Combo 1: Removed hurt boxes on Garnet’s hands and arms.

+ Air Up Special: Increased movement upwards to make this Attack more of a recovery and a more powerful attack option.

~ General: Set dodge meter return to 6s from 3.5s.

Gizmo

~Ground Slide Special: Car will no longer deal damage if Gizmo gets hit off.

~ Ground Slide Special: Car needs to be going faster before hitting. The new minimum speed is 1400 up from 800.

~Up Special: Attach to same ally cooldown increased to 15s from 9s.

~ Air/Ground Down Attack (While In Up Special): Piano attack while attached now takes longer to perform and has increased recovery.

~ Up Special: Damage taken while being attached now decreases additional attach time.

Up Special: Damage taken while being attached now decreases additional attach time. +Neutral Special: Sing buff on enemies now starts to decay after 7 seconds from 5 and has a slower decay speed. The intention is to allow the Silence debuff to apply more often. Previously we felt it was too difficult for the debuff to be applied.

~ General: Set dodge meter return to 9s from 6s.

Harley

~ General: Set dodge meter return to 7s from 6s.

Iron Giant

Bug Fix: Fixed a bug that was causing sticker emotes to not play on Iron Giant.

Bug Fix: Iron Giant bolts are no longer destroyed by projectile blocking effects e.g. Wonder Woman’s Grounded Side Special

– General: Removed ability where Iron Giant would be a wall that enemies could get bounced off of. The number of bugs this caused far outweighed the gains.

~ General: Set dodge meter return to 9s from 6s.

Jake

~ Neutral Air Attack: Added 4 frames of whiff lag.

~ Side Air Attack: Added 3 frames whiff lag.

Side Air Attack: Added 3 frames whiff lag. ~ General: Set dodge meter return to 9s from 6s.

LeBron

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where the Silencer emote would not allow canceling out of the emote.

~ Air/Ground Neutral Special: Ally pass catch explosion slightly reduced in size.

~General: Set dodge meter return to 7s from 6s.

Morty

~ Air/Ground Down Special: Reduced duration of ally save from 5s to 4s

~ Air/Ground Down Special: Cooldown increased from 38s to 42s.

Air/Ground Down Special: Cooldown increased from 38s to 42s. ~ Air/Ground Neutral Attack: Previous knockback scaling was increased by 1 for each grenade shot by the same blaster shot with no limit on the multiplier. Knockback scaling is now limited to a max of 3 from no limit.

Air/Ground Neutral Attack: Previous knockback scaling was increased by 1 for each grenade shot by the same blaster shot with no limit on the multiplier. Knockback scaling is now limited to a max of 3 from no limit. ~General: Set dodge meter return to 9s from 6s

Rick

-Air/Ground Side Special: Various improvements to portal and teleporting positioning.

-Ground Up Attack: Aligned VFX to better align with Rick’s whip’s hitboxes.

~ Ground Up Special: Increased whiff lag by 3 frames

~ Ground Up Special: Charge damage multiplier reduced to 1.5 from 2.0.

~ Air Up Special: Reduced charging multiplier on KB and damage 1.25 from 1.5.

~ Air/Ground Down Special: Knockback Multiplier from being Polymorphed reduced to 1.5x from 2x.

~ Air Side Attack: Reduced base KB to 1350 from 1400

Air Side Attack: Reduced base KB to 1350 from 1400 ~ Air/Ground Neutral Special: Charged Neutral Blaster is now on an ammo system, Rick starts with 2 ammo with 1 ammo being returned back to him every 8s. The intention of this change is to prevent extremely passive projectile gameplay.

Shaggy

~General: Set dodge meter return to 6s from 3.5s

Steven Universe

~ General: Movement speed reduced from to 2075 from 2175

~General: Set dodge meter return to 9s from 6s.

Superman

~ Air Up Special: Down direction throw reduced from 675 to 450.

Air Up Special: Down direction throw reduced from 675 to 450. + Air Down Special: Eye Laser tuning 3 charges up from 2 with one charge returning every 10s.

~ Side Air Attack: Reduced base KB to 1100 from 1200 Reduced charged KB multiplier to 1.25 from 1.5.

~ Neutral Air: Reduced base KB to 1100 from 1200.

Neutral Air: Reduced base KB to 1100 from 1200. ~General: Set dodge meter return to 6s from 2.5s.

Tom And Jerry

+Ground Down Attack: Cancels earlier on hit by 3 frames

+General: Jerry’s HP increased from 9 to 10.

~General: Set dodge meter return to 9 from 6.

Velma