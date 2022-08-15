MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass: Price, tiers, rewards & more

Season 1 of MultiVersus begins on August 15, 2022, and brings a whole new set of content for players to claim in its Battle Pass. Here’s a rundown of all the rewards included with MultiVersus’ first-ever Battle Pass, along with its price and release time.

With the first season of MultiVersus, Player First Games brings a ton of fresh new content for fans to unlock in the game, including new characters, game modes, and an all-new Battle Pass.

Like most other games, players will need to buy it from the in-game store and will be able to claim a ton of rewards as they progress through each tier.

If you’re wondering what’s inside the Season 1 Battle Pass in MultiVersus, our handy guide has got you covered.

Player First Games MultiVersus will not release all content at once in Season 1.

MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass price, tiers & rewards

The Season 1 Battle Pass costs $9.99 / £7.99 and will have 50 tiers in total, and will be available as of August 15, 2022, on all platforms.

Similar to other games, the MultiVersus Battle Pass will have both free and premium rewards. We will update the section once we have the details of every reward available with the Battle Pass.

MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass release time

MultiVersus’ Season 1 Battle Pass will release at the following times, depending on each particular time zone: 5 pm BST/ 12 pm EST / 8 am PST/ 4 pm GMT.

How to buy MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass?

The Season 1 Battle Pass for MultiVersus will cost 950 Gleamium, which you’ll need to buy from the in-game store.

Gleamium is an in-game currency that needs to be bought using real money in-game, and can also be used in order to unlock characters, variants (skins), and other cosmetic items.

The game’s FAQ section states that the items earned from a MultiVersus Battle Pass are not exclusive, and you may get opportunities to unlock some of the items in the game at a later date.

Additionally, if you’ve bought the preseason Battle Pass, your progression and rewards will be carried over to the game after August 15.

Player First Games Shaggy is an iconic character from Scooby-Doo.

What’s new with MultiVersus Season 1?

Season 1 of MultiVersus will bring a plethora of new content to the game. Apart from the Battle Pass, it includes a new ranked mode, classic arcade mode, arrival of Rick & Morty, and more.

However, don’t expect the devs to drop all new content at once — instead, they will spread its content out throughout Season 1.

Dataminers have leaked that players may be allowed to work together to finish Battle Passes. However, it is yet to be confirmed by the studio, and we will update this section when something concrete surfaces online.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Season 1 Battle Pass of MultiVersus. For more about the game, be sure to check our other guides and tips:

