Monster Hunter Now Pink Rathian event: Release date, requirements & more

The Monster Hunter Now Pink Rathian event will see the deadly Rathian subspecies added to the game for a limited time. So, here’s when and where you can hunt this flying wyvern.

Monster Hunter Now is kicking off October in style with plenty of events for Hunters to look forward to. While the Halloween event is right around the corner, players can get their hands on some deadly poison weapons when the Pink Rathian event kicks off.

Pink Rathian is known for her health-draining poison attacks, so Hunters will need to take extra care when this dangerous dragon makes her debut. To get you ready for the event, we’ve covered everything you need to know about the game’s Pink Rathian week, including the start time, requirements, and details on what to expect.

Capcom Pink Rathian is the next big subspecies to be added to Monster Hunter Now.

The Monster Hunter Now Pink Rathian & Rathian week takes place on the following dates and times:

October 9, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. until October 13, 2023, at 4:59 p.m local time.

It’s important to note, that Pink Rathian will appear more frequently during the following dates:

October 13, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m local time.

October 14, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m local time.

October 15, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m local time.

Pink Rathian will no longer appear once this event ends on October 15. So, make sure you farm them all during this time to get her weapons and armor.

Monster Hunter Now Pink Rathian event requirements

The Monster Hunter Now Pink Rathian week will be available to all players who have reached HR11 and completed Chapter 9 of the story. So, be sure to do this if you wish to hunt down this deadly subspecies.

Monster Hunter Now Pink Rathian event details

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now players will want to farm up some powerful weapons to take this dragon down.

Pink Rathian will be making her debut in Monster Hunter Now during the Rathian & Pink Rathian week. During this time, Pink Rathian and Rathian will appear more frequently in the Forest zones.

Hunters who are successful in taking her down will be treated to some incredibly powerful poison weapons, that will likely replace the current Pukei-Pukei arsenal.

Pink Rathian weakness in Monster Hunter Now

Pink Rathian is weak to both Thunder and Dragon, so we recommend using Tobi-Kadachi weapons to take it down. Fortunately, if you don’t have any Thunder weapons or need upgrades, the Tobi-Kadachi weekend has just started.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Pink Rathian event. For more Monster Hunter Now content, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page.

