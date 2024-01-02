Monster Hunter Now January 2024 event schedule: Azure Rathalos, Banbaro, more

The Monster Hunter Now January event schedule has been released by Niantic, bringing with it Azure Rathalos and more. So, here’s everything you need to know about the returning monsters and Special Quests.

Monster Hunter Now will be kicking off January in style with the debut of Azure Rathalos, the deadly Rathalos subspecies. There’s also a whole host of monster events and Special Quests. Aside from Banbaro and Radobaan, there’s also the opportunity to get more upgrade items.

After all, Qualily’s Special Quests are a great way to grab extra Monster Bone+ and Zenny. So, without further ado, here are all the Monster Hunter Now events coming to the game in January 2024.

Contents

Qualily’s Special Quests

Niantic/Capcom Qualily’s Special Quests make their return in January.

Qualily will be hosting time-limited Special Quests that will be available for Hunters who are HR11 and above. If you complete them, you’ll be rewarded with upgrade items like Carpenterbugs, Monster Bone+, and Zenny.

Qualily’s Special Quests take place on the following dates and times listed below:

January 12, 2024, at 5:00pm (local time) until January 18, 2024, at midnight (local time).

Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos

Niantic/Capcom Azure Rathalos is finally making its way to Monster Hunter Now.

Azure Rathalos will make its debut in Monster Hunter Now, enabling Hunters to craft some new weapons and armor. If that wasn’t exciting enough, Rathalos will also see boosted appearance rates in Forest habitats alongside Azure Rathalos.

There will also be limited-time Special Quests that will reward a new Hunter Medal. The Azure Rathalos event kicks off at the following dates and times:

January 15, 2024, at 9:00am (local time) until January 21, 2024, at midnight (local time).

January 19, 2024, at 5:00pm (local time) until January 21, 2024, at midnight (local time).

As long as you are HR 11, have completed Chapter 13, and unlocked Rathalos hunts — Azure Rathalos will appear in low numbers in forest habitats throughout the event. The boosted rate will begin on January 19.

Banbaro & Radobaan week

During this event, all hunters HR 11 and above will be able to encounter Banbaro in swamp habitats and Radobaan in desert habitats more frequently than usual. The Banbaro & Radobaan week kicks off at the following dates and times:

January 22, 2024, at 9:00am (local time) until January 28, 2024, at midnight (local time).

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Monster Hunter Now January event lineup. While you wait for the upcoming events, why not check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides?

