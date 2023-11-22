Monster Hunter Now December update: Release date, monsters, weapons

The Monster Hunter Now December update event schedule has been released by Niantic, so here’s all the monsters, weapons, and armor that will be added to the game.

Niantic has finally released details on the Monster Hunter Now December update, which will see Zingore and other monsters added to the game. There’s also the addition of two new weapon types, more armor sets, and hints of a new biome.

The Monster Hunter Now December event schedule is looking to be a sizable content drop, and players will want to begin gearing up for it. So, here’s everything you need to know about the winter update.

The Monster Hunter Now December update will go live on December 7, 2023. This means players won’t have to wait too much longer to delve into all the new weapons, monsters, and further updates.

Niantic/Capcom Zinogre is the flagship of the Monster Hunter Now December update .

Judging from the Monster Hunter Now December update promotional image, we now know that the following monsters will be added to the game:

Zinogre (Thunder)

(Thunder) Barioth (Ice)

(Ice) Banbaro (Ice)

Whether all three of these monsters will be added to the game on December 7 remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the information we currently have. Either way, this is incredibly exciting new for Monster Hunter Now fans, particularly those who have been gearing up for the new content update.

Niantic/Capcom Dual Blades and Lance will be added in the Monster Hunter Now December update

So far, a total of two new weapons have been revealed in the Monster Hunter Now December update. These are the following:

Dual Blades

Lance

These two weapons were revealed in the official Monster Hunter Now December update artwork, which shows Hunters wielding both weapon types. Niantic has also stated that they’re “planning to add new weapon types and large monsters in December 2023,” so we’ll update this section as and when new details are announced.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, the December update will also finally add an Ice Hammer to the game.

Niantic/Capcom Banbaro armor (left) and Barioth armor (right) can be seen in the promo image.

Aside from Zinogre armor, Hunters can expect to get their hands on Barioth and Banbaro armor in the December update. In fact, both the Banbaro and Barioth armor sets can be seen in the Monster Hunter Now December update promo image.

It’s also likely a new Tundra biome will also be added to Monster Hunter Now when the December update drops. After all, these ice-loving creatures inhabit vast icy plains in the mainline games. The official image also shows Hunters fighting Zinogre down a snow-covered street, so we expect there to be new material nodes amongst other additions

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now December update. Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

