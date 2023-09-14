Are there any redeemable codes in Monster Hunter Now?

Wondering whether there are any Monster Hunter Now codes to redeem? Well, our handy codes page has everything you need to know.

Monster Hunter Now is the latest mobile game from Niantic, the creators behind the ever-popular Pokemon Go. Not only does Monster Hunter Now bring Capcom’s toothy terrors to the real world, but it also enables players to hunt their favorite ‘mons like never before.

However, Hunters will need to forge powerful weapons and armor if they wish to defeat the toughest monsters in the game. Of course, whether it’s farming monster materials or utility-based items like Potions, having access to some free goodies is always going to be a bonus.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, without further ado, here’s everything we currently know about redeemable codes in Monster Hunter Now.

Are there any Monster Hunter Now codes?

Capcom There are currently no Monster Hunter Now codes.

No, there are currently no Monster Hunter Now codes available in the game. However, this doesn’t mean they won’t be added in a future update. After all, Niantic’s other games like Pokemon Go and Ingress all feature redeemable codes that reward players with various inventory items.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

This means the developers could add redeemable code functionality to Monster Hunter Now in the near future. While there are currently no redeemable codes, you can use the friend referral link to gain some free items like Paintballs, Potions, and Zenny.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you wish to claim these items, then be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now multiplayer guide. As always, we’ll be sure to update this article as and when Monster Hunter Now codes become available, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

In the meantime, why not check out our rundown of every Monster Hunter Now Special Skill and how you can unlock them?