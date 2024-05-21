Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting event: Release date, quest rewards, more

The Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting event gives players the chance to obtain extra materials, gain access to an exclusive Hunter Medal, and fight Pink Rathian and Azure Rathalos.

Niantic is giving Hunters the chance to obtain extra monster materials and free Wyvern Gem Shards when the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting event goes live. Not only are there additional material rewards, but the increased spawns of Pink Rathian and Azure Rathalos will make farming their equipment much easier.

Hunt-a-thon points will also be receiving some love with extra material drops, so here’s exactly when you can capitalize on this event.

Article continues after ad

The Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting event begins May 27th, 2024, at 9:00 am (local time) and runs until June 5th, 2024, at 11:59 pm (local time).

Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting event details

Niantic Azure Rathalos and Pink Rathian will be available to hunt in the wild.

Hunters can take part in 11 limited-time quests that are targeted around slaying Pink Rathian and Azure Rathalos, who will have increased spawns in swamp and forest biomes. To fight these flying wyverns, you’ll need to complete the prologue to find them out in the field.

Article continues after ad

If you manage to slay enough Pink Rathian and Azure Rathalos, then you’ll get free materials and two Wyvern Gem Shards. In addition, there will be increased group hunt rewards for group hunts and basic rewards at Hunt-a-thon points.

Article continues after ad

Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting event rewards

During the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting event, the number of group hunt reward slots will be increased by one. Players who take part in Hunt-a-thons will also receive two of each monster material in the first and second slots of basic rewards for the event’s duration.

All the Monster Now Event Happier Hunting event materials have been listed below:

Even Happier Hunting! medal

Monster materials (Wyvern Gem Shard and more)

Gatherable materials (Carpenterbugs, Earth Crystals, and more)

Zenny

If the double rewards from the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting event weren’t exciting enough, Niantic has also revealed details about its summer roadmap.