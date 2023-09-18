Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards: Item Box Expansion, Paintballs, Potions & more

Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards enable players to get their hands on some free Potions, Paintball, and Item Box Expansions. So, here’s everything on offer and how you can claim them.

The Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards will give players the chance to gain some useful in-game items that aim to give you a helping hand. Amongst these are the Item Box Expansions, which will enable players to store even more monster parts and materials.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, Niantic is also giving away some free Potions and Paintballs, that will keep you hunting for longer. So, if you wish to claim all the Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards or just wish to see what’s on offer in the game, then our hub has you covered.

Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards

Niantic is giving away a number of free Monster Hunter Now items to players that pre-registered. These in-game items will undoubtedly prove valuable to all Hunters who are currently taking down the game’s fearsome wyverns.

All the Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards can be found below:

x10 Potion

x3 Paintball

Founder Medal

x3 Wander Droplet/Wander Pebble

Special pre-order Makeup

x500 Item Box Expansion

x3 Special Carving Knife (Double Rewards Ticket)

How to get Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards have been announced.

In order to get the Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards, you need to have pre-registered for the game before September 14, 2023. This means if you have downloaded the game after this date, you will, unfortunately, not be able to claim the rewards.

If you did pre-register for Monster Hunter Now, then your rewards will be available to claim from the in-game Shop once they’re available.

When will the Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards be available?

The Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards will be available in late September. This news was announced on the game’s official social media account, where the developers stated that the rewards will be awarded to Hunters after a planned update has been released.

So, there you have it, that’s every Monster Hunter Now pre-registration reward and how you can claim it. Make sure you check out our other Monster Hunter Now coverage below for all the latest guides.

