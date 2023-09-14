How to play multiplayer in Monster Hunter Now & add friends

Monster Hunter Now multiplayer enables you to team up with your friends and other players through co-op, so here’s how you can take down the game’s toothy terrors together.

The Monster Hunter series has always had a big focus on multiplayer. In fact, every title has enabled Hunters to form four-player parties. This popular feature is also present in the free to play mobile game, Monster Hunter now.

Not only is playing multiplayer in Monster Hunter Now incredibly fun, but it also has some added benefits, particularly if you wish to have some help taking down the game’s toughest monsters.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, here’s how you can play multiplayer in Monster Hunter Now and add friends in the Pokemon Go-style mobile game.

How to play multiplayer in Monster Hunter Now

Capcom Monster Hunter Now multiplayer enables you to team up with other players.

There are two main ways to play multiplayer in Monster Hunter Now. These are through the following:

Hunting with nearby players

One of the best ways to play Monster Hunter Now multiplayer is by teaming up with other players who are within your general vicinity. Obviously, the only catch here is you need to be physically near other players, which can be tricky in more rural areas.

Article continues after ad

If you happen to have a nearby hunting partner, then simply add them to your Friend List by using a QR code or friend code, or simply recruit new them using an invitation code.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Hunting Parties

Hunting parties allow you to team up with any hunters you’ve added to your friends list, allowing you to hunt together, even if they’re not in your vicinity. You’ll be able to fight each monster you find together regardless of the distance between you, making it the easiest way to link up for some jolly cooperation.

Article continues after ad

How to add friends in Monster Hunter Now

Capcom Adding friends in Monster Hunter Now only takes a few seconds.

In order to add friends in Monster Hunter Now and play multiplayer together, you’ll need to follow the simple instructions outlined below:

Click on your Hunter profile in the bottom left corner.

in the bottom left corner. Select the ‘ Friends ’ tab.

’ tab. Press the ‘ Add Friends ’ button.

’ button. Enter your friend’s friend code or scan their QR code.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be able to go on multiplayer hunts with your friends. Additionally, you can also invite a friend to play Monster Hunter Now via the friend referral code system, which will reward you with the following items.

Article continues after ad

x3 Paintball

X5 Potion

X300 Zenny

It’s important to note, that your friend will need to start the game and enter the the referral code, then reach Hunter Rank 6 in order for you both to claim the above rewards.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s how you can play multiplayer in Monster Hunter Now. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Now Special Skills guide to see how you can unlock these deadly attacks.