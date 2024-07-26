Monster Hunter Now Driftstone event: Release date & everything we know

A new type of Driftstone is coming to Monster Hunter Now when the Driftsmelting Bonanza event starts. So, here’s everything you need to know about the release date, Driftstone skills, and how you can get them.

Following on from the MrBeast collab, Niantic has announced another exciting event that is coming to Monster Hunter Now. The Driftsmelting Bonanaza will allow players to farm Driftstones much more efficiently, while also increasing the chances of getting two powerful armor skills.

Azure Rathalos and Black Diablos will also be receiving increased spawn rates, making it the perfect time to farm their powerful equipment. So, here’s everything you need to know about the Driftstone event.

Niantic The Driftstone event will drastically reduce the Driftsmelting time.

The Monster Hunter Now Driftstone event kicks off on July 2, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (local time) and runs until August 4, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (local time).

Event details

During the Driftsmelting Bonanza event, players will be able to get their hands on Mysterious Driftstone A and Driftgem A by slaying any large monster.

The best way to farm Mysterious Driftstone A is from Azure Rathalos and Black Diablos, as both drop this item instead of their regular Driftstone drops.

Azure Rathalos will have increased spawns in forest habitats, while Black Diablos will appear more frequently in desert habitats.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, the distance required for Driftsmelting with Driftstones obtained during this event period will be reduced from the usual 5 km to 2.5 km. This means you’ll be able to greatly reduce your skill farming time.

However, Driftgems including the Mysterious Driftgem A will still require 5 km to smelt.

Mysterious Driftstone A & Driftgem A skills

Niantic A new type of Driftstone will be dropped by Azure Rathalos and Black Diablos.

Mysterious Driftstone A and Mysterious Driftgem A both have a chance of granting you the following armor skills:

Dragon Attack: Increases the power of Dragon Attacks.

Increases the power of Dragon Attacks. Critical Boost: Increases the damage of critical hits.

Both of these skills are incredibly useful, particularly Critical Boost as having extra damage from crits will drastically cut down your hunting times. The Dragon Attack skill will also help you slay Kushala Daora more effectively, the game’s toughest monster.

Driftsmelting Bonanza code

Starting from July 28, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. (local time) until August 5th, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (local time), you be able to redeem a new Monster Hunter Now code:

MHNDM2407: Insta-Smelt Solution x 3, Armor Refining Parts x 5

You can find detailed instructions on how to redeem these free items by visiting our MHN codes hub here.

That’s not everything that is coming to Monster Hunter Now, as the new MrBeast collab kicks off, giving you access to an exclusive weapon, cosmetics, and items. Be sure to check out our hub for all the latest details.