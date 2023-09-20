Monster Hunter Now Diablos Invasion event: Release date, requirements & more

The first Monster Hunter Now event, Diablos Invasion, has been announced by Niantic and it will bring with it increased Diablos spawns for the first time. So, here’s everything you need to know.

Monster Hunter Now is finally out and players from around the world have been busy taking down beasts from the game’s iconic monster roster. With Monster Hunter Now’s pre-registration rewards finally live, Niantic has also surprised Hunters with the announcement of the first Monster Hunter Now event.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the Diablos Invasion event, including the start time, requirements, and details on what to expect.

Niantic/Capcom The first Monster Hunter Now event features Diablos.

The first Monster Hunter Now event will take place Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time and runs until Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time.

Monster Hunter Now Diablos Invasion event requirements

The Monster Hunter Now event will be available to all players who have reached HR11, so even if you haven’t progressed in the main story quests, you’ll still be able to hunt Diablos.

Monster Hunter Now Diablos Invasion event details

Niantic/Capcom Be ready to grab plenty of Diablos rewards.

During the Monster Hunter Now Diablos Invasion event, Diablos will appear more frequently in desert regions. All hunters need to do is head over to any desert biomes and begin hunting this horned beast.

The increased Diablos spawns will undoubtedly prove useful to any players who are looking to farm up Diablos materials for the armor set and powerful weapons. Time-limited Event Quests will also be available, which will enable players to snap pictures of Diablos in AR mode to earn extra rewards.

Monster Hunter Now Diablos weakness

As the Monster Hunter Now event focuses on Diablos, you’ll want to utilize weapons that exploit its weakness and deal massive amounts of damage to it. After all, this will keep your hunts short and enable you to increase your chances of getting this all-important monster part breaks.

Monster Hunter Now Diablos is weak to the following elements:

Ice

Dragon

Paralysis

We recommend you build an Ice weapon type from the Legiana weapon tree or simply build a high raw damage weapon if you don’t have access to this monster. Doing so will enable you to easily obliterate any Diablos you come across, making even the highest-level hunts much more manageable.

