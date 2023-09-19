Monster Hunter Now weapons list: Every weapon & how to unlock

Getting to grips with all Monster Hunter Now weapons can help level up your gameplay, so here’s every weapon and what you need to do to unlock them.

Monster Hunter Now is filled with terrifying beasts from across the game’s ever-growing roster. Fortunately, Hunters have access to a number of iconic weapons that can be crafted and unlocked to combat their monolithic foes.

From the slow but powerful hits of the Great Sword to the lightning-fast slashes of the Long Sword, there’s plenty of choice when it comes to picking your weapon. So, whether you wish to see which weapons made it to Monster Hunter Now or how you can unlock them all, our handy hub has you covered.

Contents

How many weapons are there in Monster Hunter Now?

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now weapons come in all shapes and sizes.

There are currently six weapons available in Monster Hunter Now that players can unlock and equip. Every weapon in Monster Hunter Now has been listed below:

Sword & Shield

Light Bowgun

Bow

Long Sword

Hammer

Great Sword

How to unlock more weapons in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now features a number of unlockable weapons.

If you’ve just begun your hunting adventure, then you may be wondering how to unlock more Monster Hunter Now weapons. After all, having access to both ranged and melee options is always going to be beneficial, particularly for those who enjoy switching between playstyles.

Fortunately, adding more weapons to your arsenal is incredibly easy. So, here’s how you can unlock every weapon in Monster Hunter Now:

Monster Hunter Now Weapons Unlock requirements Light Bowgun Complete Chapter 2 Bow Complete Chapter 2 Long Sword Complete Chapter 2 Hammer Complete Chapter 2 Great Sword Complete the first section of Chapter 2

Will Monster Hunter Now get more weapons in the future?

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now will add more weapons in the future.

Yes, Monster Hunter Now will eventually feature all 14 signature weapons from the mainline series. These will likely be released alongside future content updates and unlocked through further story progression.

The missing weapons that have yet to be added to Monster Hunter Now can be seen below:

Switch Axe

Heavy Bowgun

Dual Blades

Charge Blade

Gunlance

Lance

Hunting Horn

Insect Glaive

As for what weapon will be released next, some Monster Hunter Now players have reported that they received an email from Niantic that seemingly confirms that Dual Blades will be added to the game.

For now, though, we don’t have any dates as to when more weapons will be added to Monster Hunter Now. However, we’ll be updating this hub so be sure to bookmark it and check back here regularly for the latest updates.

