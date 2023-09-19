Monster Hunter Now weapons list: Every weapon & how to unlock
Getting to grips with all Monster Hunter Now weapons can help level up your gameplay, so here’s every weapon and what you need to do to unlock them.
Monster Hunter Now is filled with terrifying beasts from across the game’s ever-growing roster. Fortunately, Hunters have access to a number of iconic weapons that can be crafted and unlocked to combat their monolithic foes.
From the slow but powerful hits of the Great Sword to the lightning-fast slashes of the Long Sword, there’s plenty of choice when it comes to picking your weapon. So, whether you wish to see which weapons made it to Monster Hunter Now or how you can unlock them all, our handy hub has you covered.
Contents
- How many weapons are there in Monster Hunter Now?
- How to unlock more weapons in Monster Hunter Now?
- Will Monster Hunter Now get more weapons in the future?
How many weapons are there in Monster Hunter Now?
There are currently six weapons available in Monster Hunter Now that players can unlock and equip. Every weapon in Monster Hunter Now has been listed below:
- Sword & Shield
- Light Bowgun
- Bow
- Long Sword
- Hammer
- Great Sword
How to unlock more weapons in Monster Hunter Now
If you’ve just begun your hunting adventure, then you may be wondering how to unlock more Monster Hunter Now weapons. After all, having access to both ranged and melee options is always going to be beneficial, particularly for those who enjoy switching between playstyles.
Fortunately, adding more weapons to your arsenal is incredibly easy. So, here’s how you can unlock every weapon in Monster Hunter Now:
|Monster Hunter Now Weapons
|Unlock requirements
|Light Bowgun
|Complete Chapter 2
|Bow
|Complete Chapter 2
|Long Sword
|Complete Chapter 2
|Hammer
|Complete Chapter 2
|Great Sword
|Complete the first section of Chapter 2
Will Monster Hunter Now get more weapons in the future?
Yes, Monster Hunter Now will eventually feature all 14 signature weapons from the mainline series. These will likely be released alongside future content updates and unlocked through further story progression.
The missing weapons that have yet to be added to Monster Hunter Now can be seen below:
- Switch Axe
- Heavy Bowgun
- Dual Blades
- Charge Blade
- Gunlance
- Lance
- Hunting Horn
- Insect Glaive
As for what weapon will be released next, some Monster Hunter Now players have reported that they received an email from Niantic that seemingly confirms that Dual Blades will be added to the game.
For now, though, we don’t have any dates as to when more weapons will be added to Monster Hunter Now. However, we’ll be updating this hub so be sure to bookmark it and check back here regularly for the latest updates.
