Monster Hunter Now Happy Hunting New Year event: Release date, monsters, more

Niantic has released details for the Monster Hunter Now Happy Hunting New Year event, so here’s when it starts and what monsters will be appearing.

Monster Hunter Now is kicking off the festive season in style, with its Happy Hunting New Year event. During the game’s Holiday event, players can expect increased monster spawns, the return of Pink Rathian, and boosted Zinogre rate Hunt-a-thons.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s even another Black Diablos event. So, if you’re wondering when each event takes part or simply wish to know how you can get involved, then our Monster Hunter Now event guide has everything you need to know.

Pink Rathian event

Capcom Pink Rathian will be making her another appearance in Monster Hunter Now.

Pink Rathian will make her long-awaited return on December 23, 2023, at 9:00am (local time) and December 31, 2023, at midnight (local time). During these dates, Pink Rathian will appear in Forest habitats.

Pink Rathian will no longer appear once this event ends on Sunday, December 31, 2023. So, make sure you farm them all during this time to get her weapons and armor.

Black Diablos event

Black Diablos will also be charging back into Monster Hunter Now between January 1, 2024, at 0:00am (local time) and January 8, 2024, at midnight (local time). As always, Black Diablos will be appearing in desert habitats.

Boosted Zinogre appearance rates

Niantic/Capcom Zinogre will receive increased Hunt-a-thon spawns in Monster Hunter Now.

Between December 23, 2023, at 9:00 am local time, and January 8, 2024, the appearance rate of Zinogre as the fifth monster at Hunt-a-thon Points will be boosted. This will give players another chance to farm up the Thunder canine to forge some powerful equipment.

Make sure you check out our Hunt-a-thon guide to get the lowdown on how this feature functions and the requirements needed to take part.

More monsters everywhere

To celebrate the festive season, monsters in all habitats will reappear in shorter intervals and in higher numbers than usual. The boost rate will come into effect from 1:00pm (local time) and 6:00pm (local time) every day from December 23, 2023, until January 8, 2024.

The increased spawn rates will make for a fantastic opportunity to farm up extra materials, especially for those more elusive monster spawns.

Event requirements

To take part in the Pink Rathian, Black Diablos, and Zinogre Hunt-a-thons, you’ll need to be at least HR11. Fortunately, new players can get to HR 11 after just a few hours of play, so meeting this requirement is incredibly easy. Once you’ve gotten to HR 11, you’ll be able to take part in all the events outlined above.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Happy Hunting New Year event. As always, make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and updates.

