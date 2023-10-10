Monster Hunter Now players are struggling to find Pink Rathian in new event

The Monster Hunter Now Pink Rathian event is now live, but so far, players are struggling to find this elusive flying wyvern.

Following the Tobi-Kadachi weekend, Niantic has kicked off the second part of the Monster Hunter Now October event schedule. This time players can hunt down the Pink Rathian, a subspecies that is known for its deadly poison attacks.

The monster is available to all players who have reached HR11 and completed Chapter 9 of the story, which means most Hunters will be able to join the search. During the event duration, Pink Rathian will appear in the Forest zone alongside increased Rathian spawns.

However, Hunters have been struggling to find Pink Rathian in the game, with many spending hours searching, only to come back disappointed.

Monster Hunter Now players are struggling to find Pink Rathian

“Wait the Pink Rathian is out? I wouldn’t have guessed with me driving all over the area and couldn’t find one,” commented one player. Another Hunter also noted how they had spent hours trying to find the rare spawn.

“I was out from 1 to 6 walking around and driving to all the parks in a 20-mile radius and didn’t see jack,” they said. “I did get 2 Rathalos Plates so I ain’t mad but this sucks. I feel I won’t have enough parts until she becomes a normal spawn.”

Even if players do encounter it, some have mentioned that the six-star rarity makes it impossible for them to solo. “I actually got my first Pink Rath today, but it was a six-star and too tanky for me to kill,” commented one Hunter.

“No hits, several perfect dodges, and two specials but I would still time out. Had to go kill like 30 Girros to get my SnS to grade six and then I was able to kill it.”

However, it’s important to note that Pink Rathian spawns will appear more frequently on the following dates:

October 13, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m local time.

October 14, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m local time.

October 15, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m local time.

So, if you’ve yet to find Pink Rathian in Monster Hunter Now, then be sure to head out during the dates and times above. Until then, you’ll need to be prepared to do a little more trekking or rely on luck if you wish to see this elusive dragon out in the wild.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and updates surrounding the mobile game.

