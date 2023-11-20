Monster Hunter Now Black Diablos event: Release date, requirements & more

The Monster Hunter Now Black Diablos event is back, so here’s exactly when you can encounter this deadly subspecies in the wild.

Black Diablos is one of the most deadly creatures in Monster Hunter Now, packing even more damage than its regular counterpart. Not only is the horned monster tough to take down, but it’s currently only available during events.

Well, Niantic is once again allowing Hunters to encounter Black Diablos during the game’s latest event. So, here’s everything you need to know about the Black Diablos event in Monster Hunter Now, including the event start dates, requirements, and weaknesses.

Contents

Niantic/Capcom Black Diablos is much more challenging than its regular counterpart.

Black Diablos will appear during the following dates and times:

November 20, 2023, from at 9:00 a.m. (local time)

November 26, 2023, until 4:00 p.m (local time)

It’s important to note that both Diablos and Black Diablos appearance rates will be boosted on the following dates and times:

November 24, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. (local time)

November 25, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. (local time)

November 26, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. (local time)

After these dates, Black Diablos will temporarily retreat so be sure to hunt this elusive monster whenever you see it in the wild.

Monster Hunter Now Black Diablos event requirements

Niantic/Capcom Black Diablos has returned alongside regular Diablos in Monster Hunter Now.

Black Diablos will be available to all players who have reached HR11. This means even Hunters who have yet to encounter the regular Diablos in the game’s story, can do so without completing the campaign.

Monster Hunter Now Black Diablos event details

Diablos and Black Diablos will receive increased spawns in Desert Habitats. Just like in the Legiana weekend, monsters in all Habitats will reappear in shorter intervals than usual. This means you’ll be able to consistently hunt more monsters with less downtime.

Monster Hunter Now Black Diablos weakness

Black Diablos is weak to both Thunder and Paralysis, which means Hunters will want to utilize Tobi-Kadachi weapons or those from the Great Girros weapon tree. Make sure you upgrade your equipment as much as possible to ensure you’re dealing as much damage as possible.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Black Diablos in Monster Hunter Now. For more news and guides, make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Now page.

