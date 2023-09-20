Wondering whether you can play Monster Hunter Now on PC? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about the latest Monster Hunter game.

Monster Hunter Now is the latest game from Niantic, the developers behind the ever-popular mobile game Pokemon Go. However, unlike the creature collecting app, players are tasked with taking down beastly monsters from across Capcom’s Monster Hunter series.

For the first time ever, Monster Hunter fans can head out into the real world and see how they stack up against their favorite creatures in battle. However, while the game is playable on mobile devices, many players will be wondering if it is playable on PC.

Well, here’s everything we currently know about whether you can play Monster Hunter Now on PC and if you can expect to ever run it on this platform.

Can you play Monster Hunter Now on PC?

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now has proven popular amongst fans of the series.

No, Monster Hunter Now does not have an official PC client. However, there are unofficial workarounds that you can use to play Monster Hunter Now on PC, but these are not supported by Niantic, so you’ll want to exercise caution to avoid potential bans.

It’s also important to note that Monster Hunter Now uses location-based gameplay, which encourages Hunters to go out into the real world in order to discover their fearsome foes. The mobile touch controls, AR features, and gyro aiming also make the process of hunting much easier as well.

So, even if you can get Monster Hunter Now working on your PC, you’ll have a tough time actually playing the game as it was intended. Quite whether Niantic will release a Monster Hunter Now PC client remains to be seen, but for now, we recommend sticking to playing on your mobile device.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as further information is announced. In the meantime, be sure to check out our other Monster Hunter Now guides outlined below to ensure you get the best start in the game.

