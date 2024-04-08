Monster Hunter Now Deviljho Thunder Element quests: Release date, rewards, more

Monster Hunter Now’s Deviljho Thunder Element quests are nearly upon us, bringing exciting new rewards and epic battles. So, here’s all you need to know about the Deviljho Thunder Element quests.

Deviljho is soon to make an appearance in Monster Hunter Now, meaning fans have to prepare their weapons and skills beforehand. Luckily, that’s exactly what the Deviljho Thunder Element quests are for, granting players some handy rewards, epic battles, and enough power to take down Deviljho.

So, with that in mind, here’s all you need to know about the Deviljho Thunder Element quests.

Contents

Niantic/Capcom

The Monster Hunter Now Deviljho Thunder Element quests will begin on Monday April 15, 2024 at 9 AM local time, and will end on Sunday April 21, 2024 at 11:59 PM local time.

As such you’ll have just under a week to complete all the quests and grab the rewards it offers, so ensure you’re prepared.

Monster Hunter Now Deviljho Thunder Element quest requirements

To be eligible to participate in the Monster Hunter Now Deviljho Thunder Element quest, you’ll need to have completed the prologue.

Thankfully, most seasoned or beginner players have already completed the prologue, but if you’re newer to the game, it’s best to head in now so you’re able to participate.

Monster Hunter Now Deviljho Thunder Element quests rewards

While the quests themselves are yet to be released, we do know what rewards to expect:

Gatherable materials (Monster Bone+ and more)

Monster materials (Wyvern Gem Shards, Zinogre Plates, Thunderbugs, and more)

Zenny

Season Tier Points

Monster Hunter Now Deviljho Thunder Element quests bonuses

Niantic/Capcom

Along with the handy rewards, Monster Hunter Now players can expect to see some bonuses during the quest’s duration:

Receive 50% more rewards when you slay Tobi-Kadachi, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku, and Zinogre during the event.

The amount of materials in the first and second slots of basic rewards will be doubled.

As such, we recommend heading straight for Tobi-Kadachi, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku, and Zinogre and making sure you complete as much as you can within the time limit.

How to defeat Tobi-Kadachi, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku, and Zinogre in Monster Hunter Now

Tobi-Kadachi, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku, and Zinogre are no walk in the park in Monster Hunter Now, so you’ll need to ensure you’re prepared. With that in mind, here’s how to defeat Tobi-Kadachi, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku, and Zinogre in Monster Hunter Now:

Monster Weakness Tobi-Kadachi Water, Poison Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Ice Zinogre Ice

