Monster Hunter Now Zinogre: Weakness & everything we know

Monster Hunter Now teased the release of Zinogre during this year’s TGS, so here’s everything you need to know about its release, weakness, and more.

The Monster Hunter Now Zinogre release date is one of the most highly anticipated additions to the game. Not only will the Thunder monster allow Hunters to build new weapons and armor, but it will also provide a new challenge for players.

This Thunder-loving canine is known for its powerful tail slams and electoral claw swipes that crush Hunters who dare to get in the way. So, to prepare you for Zinogre in Monster Hunter Now, we’ve covered everything you need to know about its release date and weakness.

While Niantic has yet to give an exact release date for Zinogre, they did tease that the monster would be added to the game in the December update. In fact, the Thunder beast’s roar can be heard in the TGS announcement trailer – indicating that Zinogre will be one of the main creatures added.

As always, we’ll update this section as soon as the developers release further news on the Zinogre release date.

Zinogre weakness in Monster Hunter Now

Capcom Zinogre is known for its powerful Thunder attacks.

In past Monster Hunter games, Zinogre has always been weak to Ice. This will likely be the case when Zinogre is added to Monster Hunter Now. This is somewhat backed up by the Legiana weekend, which will enable Hunters to farm Ice weapons that can be used to take down Zinogre.

Zinogre weapons in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic hasn’t released any information surrounding the Zinogre weapons that will be added to Monster Hunter Now. However, we do know that they will feature the Thunder element. This means players will finally be able to replace their Tobi-Kadachi weapons.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Zinogre release date in Monster Hunter Now. While you wait for the December update, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

