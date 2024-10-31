Monster Hunter Wilds datamine leaks multiple returning Monsters

A major datamine of the Monster Hunter Wilds beta looks to have leaked at least four returning Monsters and one of them is a fan-favorite.

Fans of Capcom’s premiere hunting-action franchise are eating good right now thanks to the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta. After months of drip-fed information on weapon changes, new mechanics, and a slew of new Monsters, a preview of the game is finally in the hands of players.

After finally launching across all playable platforms, Monster Hunter die-hards are playing around with the character creator, figuring out if Palicoes should talk, and turning the game’s insectoid enemies into adorable little slimes.

Of course, a playable build of the game has some folks diving deep into its code and some of our earliest Monster Hunter Wilds leaks are here thanks to dataminers. A major text dump shared on the r/monsterhunterleaks Subreddit is the origin of the new information and eagle-eyed fans have discovered the possible presence of four existing Monsters that could be coming to the game.

Over on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours, user Hte_D0ngening2 explained that within the text dump, several internal IDs used for unannounced Monsters were found. These include Monsters identified in previous leaks that were deemed suspicious.

Two of the returning Monsters that were uncovered made their debut in the first game of the franchise but have not been seen since Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate. Those are the heavily armored Gravios and the Bird Wyvern Gypceros.

Another returning Monster identified by dataminers explains the need for an arachnophobia setting in the game. Nerscylla, an arachnoid Monster of the Temnoceran class that was introduced in Monster Hunter 4, also has an ID present in the back end of Monster Hunter Wilds.

The final Monster ID uncovered in the datamine belongs to a target that we’ve seen far more recently in Monster Hunter Rise’s Sunbreak expansion. It looks as if the beloved Gore Magala could be making an appearance in the upcoming game.

It should be noted that none of this has been confirmed by Capcom and there’s a very real chance that some of these Monsters won’t appear in Wilds despite having IDs present. There is still code for Lagiacrus housed within Monster Hunter World, and we all know how that turned out.