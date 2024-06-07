Genius Disney Dreamlight Valley idea would fix “frustrating” player homes

Disney Dreamlight Valley may thrive in its cooking, collecting, and quests, but its decorating is a major point of contention, more specifically, the use of player homes.

As of the most recent update, there are now 33 characters residing in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and a vast majority of them have their own houses, from ice palaces to floating sea caves. Naturally, some fit into certain biomes perfectly, but others can feel like a bit of a stretch.

As such, players find themselves having to make room for tons of large-scale homes, while still working to make their Valley look pretty.

With that in mind, one Disney Dreamlight Valley player suggested a major overhaul for such homes and it could just make decorating the most enjoyable aspect of the cozy game.

Disney / Gameloft

“Let us use player house skins on villager houses too” shared the player on the game’s dedicated subreddit, going on to explain that the idea could solve “building bloat,” having too many mandatory buildings in such a small space.

“Please let me reskin villager houses the way I can skin my player house” they continued.

Doing so could allow players the chance to decorate the homes around their own designs, and could promote more purchases of the house skins in the premium shop, causing incentives for Gameloft and for players.

Fans were instantly thrilled with the suggestion, with many wishing for it to be implemented, commenting, “This is a great idea” and calling for Gameloft to add the proposed changes.

The aesthetics weren’t the only frustration among the community, with plenty calling for the size of the homes to be rescaled: “That’s a good idea, or at least make them a consistent size, Mirabels is huge! And she’s got a teeny tiny room, at least with FGM, she’s got a little pumpkin cottage, and a little room.”

However, not all players were convinced, with some pointing out why the homes are their current design: “I get why they don’t and probably never will which is that the houses are meant to reflect the owners rather than being cookie-cutter…these are iconic Disney characters with at least some of their homes based around iconic Disney imagery. The most I could see them doing is giving us alternative skins.”

Ultimately, being able to change the size and design of the homes in Disney Dreamlight Valley would be ideal for many players. It would allow us the chance to decorate how we want to, or even design based around a certain house skin.

While it would certainly be tricky for Gameloft to implement, if we’ve seen anything from Premium Shops, Star Paths, and updates, the developers are always listening to new ideas from the playerbase.