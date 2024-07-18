Here’s an overview of how to slide in College Football 25, including the controls needed and when to use this function.

Much like in Madden, the slide is one of the most important components of running the football with the quarterback.

This is even more true in a game like College Football 25, thanks to the prevalence of option plays and the game’s speed. And for those who love to play with Alabama and Kansas, two schools with elite runners in QBs Jalen Milroe and Jalon Daniels, the slide is key for gaining yards and keeping possession.

That said, here’s a how-to surrounding the QB slide in College Football 25 for both the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

EA Sports

To perform a quarterback slide in College Football 25, tap either ‘X’ for Xbox or ‘Square’ on PlayStation to cue the animation.

It’s important that players gently tap the X/Square button when trying to perform a slide. If the button is held, it will initiate a dive. Dives aren’t the worst thing to do when trying to get toward the goal line or getting an extra yard or two right by the sidelines. However, should you dive right when the QB is about to get hit, it may result in a fumble.

So, when should you slide in College Football 25? Ideally, do it when you’ve run out of space to run. Now, this might sound like diving right when a defender is coming for a hit. That’s not the case. Instead, do it with about a couple of yards of space in between yourself and the defender.

This will ensure the QB has space to slide and the animation will go off without fail.

Running with the quarterback can be somewhat risky, but knowing how to slide can be a possession lifesaver.

Be sure to check out how to celebrate in College Football 25, plus the best players in the game.