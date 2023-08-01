Madden 24 MCS set to kick off in August with $1.7M prize pool

The Madden 24 MCS will kick off in August, right after the launch of the title in mid-August. It comes with a hefty prize pool.

Madden 24 is set to launch worldwide on August 18. The new installment will bring new features to football fans, as well as the return of the Madden Championship Series (MCS).

The Madden team has unveiled its plans for the MCS 24, which will include a total prize pool of $1.7M and events that will take place throughout the 2023 NFL season.

And, the action will kick off not too long after the launch of Madden 24.

Madden MCS 24 to begin in August with Ultimate Kickoff

EA Sports is set to kick off the 2023 installment of its competitive Madden esports circuit, MCS, with the Ultimate Kickoff, the finals of which are set to take place from September 5-6.

Registration for the Ultimate Kickoff will open up on August 1 at 11 AM ET, and stay live until August 20 at 12:59 PM ET. The MCS 24 Ultimate Kickoff will start off with two days of ladder play on August 19-20, then a two-day Single Elimination round on August 27-28 among the top 544 competitors that advance past the ladder stage.

EA will then open up Ultimate Challenges for the MCS. Four of these challenges will take place between September 2023-January 2024, beginning on September 16 with ladder play for Challenge #1. The schedule for the MCS 24 Ultimate Challenges are as follows:

Ultimate Challenge Registration Ladder Play Elimination Play Live Event Final Challenge #1 September 4th – 23rd September 16th, 17th, 23rd, and 24th September 30th – October 1st October 18th Challenge #2 October 9th – 23rd October 21st, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th October 28th – 29th November 14th Challenge #3 November 13th – 19th November 18th – 19th November 25th – 26th December 6th Challenge #4 December 4th – 11th December 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th December 16th – 17th January 10th

Players that crack the top 544 in each of the five MCS events will receive points towards the finals, and the 14 players with the most points after the Ultimate Kickoff and the four challenges will then face off in the Ultimate Madden Bowl.

The MCS tournaments, in total, will carry a cumulative prize pool of $1.7M. The Ultimate Madden Bowl itself carries a $1M total prize pool, and the winner of it will take home $250,000.

Players must be 16 or older to complete. Players with a PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S can compete in cross-platform competition, and tournaments will only be made available through Madden Ultimate Team.

