How to get drops from Valorant Champions 2023

Valorant Champions 2023 is about to start, and Riot Games is getting viewers involved with new drops to claim. You can earn these exclusive items by watching an official broadcast on either Twitch or YouTube.

Valorant Champions 2023 will give viewers the chance to celebrate the event in-game as Riot Games is giving away exclusive rewards over the course of the tournament.

These rewards can be earned by tuning into official broadcasts of matches throughout the tournament. Fans need to fulfill a certain set of criteria to be eligible to earn these drops, however, just like most esports broadcast in-game item drops.

Article continues after ad

If you are wondering how to claim the Valorant Champions 2023 broadcast drops, here’s everything you need to know.

How to get Valorant Champions 2023 drops

Riot Games The venue for the grand final of the tournament.

The process of claiming drops from Valorant CHampions is straightforward. Follow these steps to set up your Valorant and Twitch accounts to claim them:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Head over to the official VCT YouTube or Twitch channels. Official broadcasts will have “Drops Enabled” during their entire schedule. Connect your Valorant account with the streaming platform of your choosing. Watch the livestream for about 10 minutes.

Viewers will not be able to claim these drops through co-streamers and must tune into the official broadcast itself to earn these rewards.

Valorant Champions 2023 drops schedule

During Valorant Champions 2023, viewers will be able to claim three different drops from the broadcast.

Article continues after ad

August 6-13: The LOWRIDER Title

August 16-25: The GEKKO DIFF Spray

August 26: The Champions 2023 Player Card

Riot Games

After watching a live match during these three time periods, viewers will earn every drop available for this tournament. The drops will be sent directly to your Valorant account, provided you did not skip any of the steps listed above.

Valorant Champions 2023 is set to start on August 6 and will feature 16 teams from all over the world, who will duke it out for the title of world champion and the lion’s share of the prize pool.