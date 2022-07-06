Wild Rift patch 3.3 notes: Samira, Sion, and Kassadin release, Legendary Queue, more

Terry Oh . 7 hours ago

Wild Rift patch 3.3 is on the way. With three new champions, the introduction of Legendary Queue, and a brand new Wild Pass — the long wait for new content comes to an end. Here are the patch notes.

Due to the Icons international tournament, the typical update schedule for Wild Rift was delayed substantially. Though there’s some time before the full patch goes through, the abundant amount of content headed your way is sure to make the wait worthwhile.

From new champions Samira, Sion, and Kassadin releasing throughout the patch, Elemental Drake finally making its debut, and Legendary Queue hopefully fixing ranked — there’s a lot to go over.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wild Rift patch 3.3, including when the update should go live.

Riot Games Wild Rift patch 3.3 continues filling out the champion backlog in the mobile MOBA.

When is Wild Rift patch 3.3?

At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be an official date for the patch’s release — but speculation can be made. When taking the previous patch schedule into mind, updates tend to drop on Wednesday, at least two weeks after the previous update.

Therefore, Wild Rift patch 3.3’s release date is likely on July 13, 2022 or July 20, 2022.

Take the release dates throughout this article with a grain of salt. After all, Wild Rift updates and releases aren’t as set in stone like its PC counterpart.

What’s coming in Wild Rift patch 3.3?

Samira, Sion, and Kassadin officially revealed

Riot Samira is one of three champions coming in Wild Rift patch 3.3.

New champions help develop the meta, effectively adding more variables to the ever-growing roster. Of course, the new additions come directly from League PC. But for those unfamiliar with these champions, here’s a brief summary of their kits.

Samira plays as a marksman in the duo lane who has a steam rolling ultimate capabilities. She plays kind of like an ADC Katarina — she spins to win with her ultimate, and gains dash resets off of kills. However, she must stack her passive from E to S by chaining non-repeating abilities (and basic attacks) to activate her ult.

Sion is an absolute unit. He’s a split pushing menace, primarily playing in the Baron lane as a tank. He has a unique mechanic, coming back alive momentarily after death. During this zombie-like mode, Sion can only auto attack, but don’t underestimate his damage in this form.

Finally there’s Kassadin. As the only AP champion among the three, he plays as a scaling mid lane carry. His infamous ultimate grants him a blink which deals damage upon landing. What makes the move even more terrifying is its incredibly low cooldown — 2 seconds at max upgrade.

Riot Games All three of the new champions in Wild Rift patch 3.3 fill different niches.

While there’s no confirmed release dates for the three champions, expect Kassadin first in July before the other two in August or September.

Wild Rift Star Guardian event

Joining the mobile game for the first time ever is the Wild Rift Star Guardian Event, celebrating the release of exclusive skins that not even PC players get. Play to earn Star Candies and collect unique rewards.

You’ll also see the Redeemed Star Guardian event pass, with missions to complete for event tokens. Pick up extra tokens directly from the store. Trade them in for different rewards, including Redeemed Xayah and Rakan.

Elemental Rift finally goes live

After numerous testing phases, the developers finally felt it was time to officially implement the Elemental Rift — this is easily the biggest gameplay change.

Every game, the map terrain changes to match one of the elemental drakes. Therefore, game environments shift according to the randomly generated elemental dragon typing.

Riot Games Elemental Rift first launched in League of Legends Season 10, with Wild Rift getting the feature two years on.

“This version of Elemental Rift satisfies a lot of the team’s goals around player agency and reduced stress around the early game, but there’s still plenty to explore and players can expect additional tune-ups and changes in future releases,” Riot stated.

New Ranked Season and mode: Legendary queue

Patch 3.3 marks the beginning of Legendary Ranked. This is a solo queue only ranked mode, where only high elo players may qualify to enter — ranks diamond and above.

The system works quite differently from the typical Ranked Mode in Wild Rift, and provides unique rewards as well.

The new season of ranked comes along with the typical season rewards. In essence, a brand new exclusive skin, weapon augments, and other cosmetics.

Riot Games Glorious Crimson Fiora will be the ranked reward for the new season.

New Wild Pass

And as always, accompanying the new ranked season is the addition of a new Wild Pass. Wild Passes provide rewards for mission completion, with certain rewards remaining locked until you purchase the full pass.

This time around, the level 50 reward is Stargazer Karma. The skin has two forms — Stargazer Karma and Ascended Stargazer Karma.

Wild Rift patch 3.3 is expected to drop later in July 2022, with patch notes being pushed live down the line. We’ll keep you updated here.