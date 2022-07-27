Wild Rift patch 3.3a notes: Kassadin release, Pyke buffs, more

Wild Rift patch 3.3a is on the way — the update will bring new Wild Rift champion Kassadin, while also providing some balancing changes to the likes of Pyke and Soraka. Here are the full notes.
With the bigger Wild Rift patch 3.3 update out of the way, players can expect the usual small patches to return for the next few weeks as Riot tinkers with game balance.
Therefore, Wild Rift patch 3.3a isn’t drastically game breaking, with the biggest update of this particular patch being Kassadin’s debut. The rest of the patch mostly provides minor balancing to help stabilize the current meta rather than attempt to push it forward.
Here’s everything you need to know about Wild Rift Patch 3.3a, including the full notes.
When is Wild Rift patch 3.3a?
The patch updates for Wild Rift are roughly every two weeks — landing Wild rift Patch 3.3a release date on July 28 since the 3.3 update occurred on July 14.
They also stated on Twitter the patch drops on Wednesday, which is technically July 27, but time differences across the globe make this confusing. Treating the Wild Rift patch 3.3a release date as July 28 is a lot safer.
What’s changing in Wild Rift patch 3.3a?
Kassadin hits live servers
Everyone already knows Kassadin, Samira, and Sion are entering Wild Rift soon, since they were announced in the Wild Rift 3.3 preview. Unfortunately, Samira and Sion are a bit on the backburner, likely releasing on Wild Rift Patch 3.3c.
Kassadin, on the other hand, releases on July 29. The Void Walker is known for his hyper-scaling gameplay in League of Legends on PC, and it’s likely that’ll be translated into Wild Rift.
Pyke, Sona, and Soraka support changes headline balancing
Leading the Wild Rift patch 3.3a balance changes is Pyke, who is being buffed yet again. They increased the champion’s base survivability as a whole, which was the champion’s only real weakness.
In addition, Sona and Soraka’s healing amounts were chunked substantially as Riot tones back healing and sustain in the bot lane. A handful of other champions are also facing changes like
As for wider updates, some item changes are in the works in an attempt to balance the bruiser role. Black Cleaver, Death’s Dance, and Divine Sunderer are on the list, but the small shifts are bandaids more than anything else.
On top of what’s been mentioned for Wild Rift patch 3.3a there will likely be an event to earn Kassadin for free, as well as the Star Guardian Event continuing until August 11. And of course, the Wild Pass Season 8 is still in play.
You can find the full Wild Rift patch 3.3a notes below, courtesy of Riot.
Wild Rift patch 3.3a notes
Champions
Draven
Spinning Axe (1)
- Bonus AD ratio: 100/110/120/130% → 90/100/110/120%
Ekko
Z-Drive Resonance (Passive)
- Bonus damage to monsters: 150% → 120%
Timewinder (1)
- Mana cost: 60/70/80/90 → 50/60/70/80
Jayce
Shock Blast / To The Skies! (1)
- Ranged Shock Blast AD ratio: 120% Bonus AD → 130% Bonus AD
- Melee To The Skies! AD ratio: 120% Bonus AD → 130% Bonus AD
Pyke
Base stats
- Base Health Growth: 115 → 125
Gift of the Drowned Ones (Passive)
- Gray health storage when two or more enemy champions nearby: 35% damage suffered → 45% damage suffered
Phantom Undertow (3)
- Now deals 25% damage to minions and monsters
Renekton
Cull the Meek (1)
- Bonus AD ratio per enemy hit: 8% → 10%
Ruthless Predator (2)
- Base damage per strike: 10/20/30/40 → 10/25/40/55
Senna
Base stats
- Attack speed growth: 2.2% → 1.2%
Absolution (Passive)
- Mist trigger damage: 1.6% – 16% current health (max at level 10) → 1.2% – 12% current health (max at level 10)
Shen
Ki Barrier (Passive)
- Shield: 60-109 → 51-100
Twilight Assault (1)
- Max health ratio: 2.5/3/3.5/4% → 2/2.5/3/3.5%
- Enhanced max health ratio: 5.5/6/6.5/7% → 5/5.5/6/6.5%
Sona
Aria of Perseverance (2)
- Shield: 25/65/105/145 → 25/55/85/115
Crescendo (4)
- Basic ability cooldown reduction: 10/25/40% → 10/20/30%
Soraka
Wish (4)
- Base Heal: 150/250/350 (+40%AP) → 150/225/300 (+45%AP)
Yasuo
Way of the Wanderer (Passive)
- (P) Shield: 100 – 520 → 100 – 485
- (P) Shield duration: 2s → 1.5s
Items
Black Cleaver
- Armor reduction per stack: 5% → 4%
- Maximum stacks: 5 → 6
Death’s Dance
- Heal on takedown: 15% maximum health → 10% maximum health
Divine Sunderer
- Total cost: 3300g → 3450g
Staff of Flowing Water
- Buff duration 4s → 6s
- Ability haste granted by buff: 20 → 15
Runes
Scorch
- Damage: 21-35 → 24-38