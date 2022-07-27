Wild Rift patch 3.3a notes: Kassadin release, Pyke buffs, more

Terry Oh . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Wild Rift patch 3.3a is on the way — the update will bring new Wild Rift champion Kassadin, while also providing some balancing changes to the likes of Pyke and Soraka. Here are the full notes.

With the bigger Wild Rift patch 3.3 update out of the way, players can expect the usual small patches to return for the next few weeks as Riot tinkers with game balance.

Therefore, Wild Rift patch 3.3a isn’t drastically game breaking, with the biggest update of this particular patch being Kassadin’s debut. The rest of the patch mostly provides minor balancing to help stabilize the current meta rather than attempt to push it forward.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wild Rift Patch 3.3a, including the full notes.

When is Wild Rift patch 3.3a?

The patch updates for Wild Rift are roughly every two weeks — landing Wild rift Patch 3.3a release date on July 28 since the 3.3 update occurred on July 14.

They also stated on Twitter the patch drops on Wednesday, which is technically July 27, but time differences across the globe make this confusing. Treating the Wild Rift patch 3.3a release date as July 28 is a lot safer.

Riot Games Kassadin is coming to Wild Rift in patch 3.3a.

What’s changing in Wild Rift patch 3.3a?

Kassadin hits live servers

Everyone already knows Kassadin, Samira, and Sion are entering Wild Rift soon, since they were announced in the Wild Rift 3.3 preview. Unfortunately, Samira and Sion are a bit on the backburner, likely releasing on Wild Rift Patch 3.3c.

Kassadin, on the other hand, releases on July 29. The Void Walker is known for his hyper-scaling gameplay in League of Legends on PC, and it’s likely that’ll be translated into Wild Rift.

Pyke, Sona, and Soraka support changes headline balancing

Leading the Wild Rift patch 3.3a balance changes is Pyke, who is being buffed yet again. They increased the champion’s base survivability as a whole, which was the champion’s only real weakness.

In addition, Sona and Soraka’s healing amounts were chunked substantially as Riot tones back healing and sustain in the bot lane. A handful of other champions are also facing changes like

As for wider updates, some item changes are in the works in an attempt to balance the bruiser role. Black Cleaver, Death’s Dance, and Divine Sunderer are on the list, but the small shifts are bandaids more than anything else.

Riot Games Wild Rift’s big healing supports, Soraka (pictured) and Sona, are being nerfed.

On top of what’s been mentioned for Wild Rift patch 3.3a there will likely be an event to earn Kassadin for free, as well as the Star Guardian Event continuing until August 11. And of course, the Wild Pass Season 8 is still in play.

You can find the full Wild Rift patch 3.3a notes below, courtesy of Riot.

Wild Rift patch 3.3a notes

Champions

Draven

Spinning Axe (1)

Bonus AD ratio: 100/110/120/130% → 90/100/110/120%

Ekko

Z-Drive Resonance (Passive)

Bonus damage to monsters: 150% → 120%

Timewinder (1)

Mana cost: 60/70/80/90 → 50/60/70/80

Jayce

Shock Blast / To The Skies! (1)

Ranged Shock Blast AD ratio: 120% Bonus AD → 130% Bonus AD

Melee To The Skies! AD ratio: 120% Bonus AD → 130% Bonus AD

Pyke

Base stats

Base Health Growth: 115 → 125

Gift of the Drowned Ones (Passive)

Gray health storage when two or more enemy champions nearby: 35% damage suffered → 45% damage suffered

Phantom Undertow (3)

Now deals 25% damage to minions and monsters

Renekton

Cull the Meek (1)

Bonus AD ratio per enemy hit: 8% → 10%

Ruthless Predator (2)

Base damage per strike: 10/20/30/40 → 10/25/40/55

Senna

Base stats

Attack speed growth: 2.2% → 1.2%

Absolution (Passive)

Mist trigger damage: 1.6% – 16% current health (max at level 10) → 1.2% – 12% current health (max at level 10)

Shen

Ki Barrier (Passive)

Shield: 60-109 → 51-100

Twilight Assault (1)

Max health ratio: 2.5/3/3.5/4% → 2/2.5/3/3.5%

Enhanced max health ratio: 5.5/6/6.5/7% → 5/5.5/6/6.5%

Sona

Aria of Perseverance (2)

Shield: 25/65/105/145 → 25/55/85/115

Crescendo (4)

Basic ability cooldown reduction: 10/25/40% → 10/20/30%

Soraka

Wish (4)

Base Heal: 150/250/350 (+40%AP) → 150/225/300 (+45%AP)

Yasuo

Way of the Wanderer (Passive)

(P) Shield: 100 – 520 → 100 – 485

(P) Shield duration: 2s → 1.5s

Items

Black Cleaver

Armor reduction per stack: 5% → 4%

Maximum stacks: 5 → 6

Death’s Dance

Heal on takedown: 15% maximum health → 10% maximum health

Divine Sunderer

Total cost: 3300g → 3450g

Staff of Flowing Water

Buff duration 4s → 6s

Ability haste granted by buff: 20 → 15

Runes

Scorch