Wild Rift Tier List: Best Champions to use

Looking for a Wild Rift tier list so that you can dominate in League of Legends‘ mobile spinoff? Here are the best and worst champions.

Just as with League of Legends’ flagship PC MOBA, mobile spinoff Wild Rift has champions that were simply created a little bit better than the rest.

Interestingly, however, the game‘s meta doesn’t directly correlate with LoL’s, as there are not as many champions and a whole load of different factors to take into account.

Looking for a Wild Rift tier list to ensure that you’re the one who’s channeling their inner K/DA Ahri and getting used to life upon the throne? Here’s a rundown of the best champions to play in League’s sister title.

Wild Rift Tier List: Best Champions

S Tier

S Tier champions are, unsurprisingly, the best of the best. Thankfully for ADC and support mains, there’s a whole host of champs you can choose from. Looking for an aggressive late? Lucien and Nami are a perfect choice. Prefer engage supports? Try out Varus and Thresh – the possibilities are endless.

While the other character pools are a little more shallow, we’d recommend trying out Nunu & Willump in the jungle if you’re a little less experienced, then Zed and Darius across mid and baron.

Role Baron Jungle Mid ADC Support Fiora Kha’Zix Ziggs Varus Nami Jayce Lee Sin Irelia Xayah Lulu Camille Nunu & Willump Orianna Kai’sa Janna Darius Rengar Zed Ezreal Morgana Renekton Vi Diana Corki Galio Riven Camille Akali Lucien Thresh Fiora Caitlyn Braum

A Tier

While A Tier champions rank a little lower than their S Tier colleagues, they’re still some of the most viable in-game. We’d recommend picking champions from either of these pools, especially if none of the S Tier characters fit your playstyle.

You can always bank on the likes of Irelia or Lucien to deal damage across the board, whereas the likes of Kayle or Ahri won’t be as powerful as S Tier counterparts.

Role Baron Jungle Mid ADC Support Irelia Jarvan IV Ashkan Draven Alistar Malphite Graves Corki Jinx Seraphine Kayle Xin Zhao Fizz Tristana Sona Akali Wukong Ahri Ashe Brand Olaf Evelynn Veigar Miss Fortune Senna Dr Mundo Dr Mundo Twisted Fate Jhin Garen Pantheon Brand Gragas Tryndamere Lucien Pantheon Katarina Tryndamere Aurelian Sol Jax Jarvan IV Wukong Graves Kennen

B Tier

While the B Tier is home to quite a few of LoL’s poster children, we’d recommend that you focus honing your skills on champions of a higher level. In certain circumstances, these champions can be viable, but it’s all about weighing up the pros and cons.

Take Seraphine, Annie, and Lux: all of these characters do magic damage, but there’s simply harder hitters Orianna and Ziggs to choose from.

Role Baron Jungle Mid ADC Support Singed Shyvana Seraphine Senna Blitzcrank Master Yi Annie Ashkan Soraka Amumu Lux Jax Rammus

C Tier

Sadly, C Tier champions offer very little to your team, and we’d advise you to avoid them for now.

Nasus simply doesn’t pack the punch needed to take down enemies, while Teemo doesn’t do enough damage and has very little HP to work with.

Role Baron Jungle Mid ADC Support Nasus Nasus Teemo Teemo

So that’s it for our Wild Rift tier list! Of course, if there’s a specific champion that you vibe with, then you should aim high and keep playing them. Looking for all of the latest Wild Rift news though? Be sure to check out our dedicated page.