League of Legends patch 13.23 early notes: Turret gold changes, K’sante nerfs, more
Patch 13.23 for League of Legends brings about turret gold changes and further balance tweaks to more of the roster like K’sante and Riven.
League of Legends patch 13.23 is bringing about a bunch of new updates to the MOBA including adjustments to turret gold and more balance changes to champions like K’sante.
Looking to get the low down before the patch drops? We’ve got you covered.
When does LoL Patch 13.23 go live?
League of Legends Patch 13.23 is expected to go live on 21st November 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.23 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings of Patch 13.23 for your server:
- 3 AM PT (NA)
- 5 AM GMT (EUW)
- 3 AM CET (EUNE)
- 8 AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL patch 13.23?
Tower Gold changes
Riot is looking to give back a bit more power into snowballing by granting more local gold to players who destroy turrets. These changes will only apply to inner and inhibitor turrets but will grant a nice bonus to split-pushing top laners looking to get ahead.
K’Sante nerfs
K’Sante has been quite the problem for Riot’s balancing team. The Shuriman tank’s recent rework saw them skyrocket in win rate in solo queue prompting mass outrage from the community. The devs are still looking to tone him down a touch to have them better fit in with the roster.
League of Legends patch 13.23 early notes
Champions
Briar
Base Stats
- Base health reduced: 610 >>> 590
W: Blood Frenzy/ Snack Attack
- W2 AD ratio reduced: 3.5% per 100 bonus AD to 2.5%
Janna
W: Zephyr
- Cooldown reduced: 9 – 7 >>> 8 -6 seconds
- Cast range reduced: 650 center to center >>> 550 edge to edge
R: Monsoon
- Cooldown reduced: 150 – 120 seconds >>> 130 – 100 seconds
Jarvan IV
Q: Dragon Strike
- Cooldown increased: 10 – 6 seconds >>> 10 – 8 seconds
K’Sante
Passive: Dauntless Instinct
- Ultimate mark damage changed: 45 – 75% (6/11/16) >>> 30 – 78% (6-18)
Q: Ntofo Strikes
- Base damage reduced: 30 – 150 >>> 30 – 130
- Cost increased: 15 >>> 28 – 20
E: Footwork
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Base shield increased: 45 – 125 >>> 50 – 210
- Shield ratio reduced: 15% bonus HP >>> 10% bonus HP
R: All Out
- Base attack damage reduced: 15 – 45 >>> 10 – 40
Naafiri
Passive: We Are More
- Packmate base AD reduced: 6 – 29.8 >>> 5 – 25
E: Eviscerate
- Flurry base damage reduced: 65 – 205 >>> 60 – 180
Riven
Q: Broken Wings
- AD ratio increased: 45 – 65% >>> 50 – 70%
R: Blade of the Exile
- Bonus AD increased: 20% >>> 25%
Trundle
Base Stats
- AD growth increased: 3 >>> 4
Q: Chomp
- Mana cost reduced: 30 >>> 20
Vel’Koz
Passive: Organic Deconstruction
- Base damage increased: 33 – 169 >>> 35 – 180
- AP ratio increased: 50% >>> 60%
Ziggs
Base Stats
- Base AD increased: 54 >>> 55
Q: Bouncing Bomb
- Base damage reduced: 95 – 295 >>> 85 – 285
W: Satchel Charge
- Cooldown increased: 20 – 12 seconds >>> 24 – 12 seconds
- Mana cost increased: 65 >>> 80
System
Turret Gold
Side Lane Inner Turret
- Local Gold increased: 550 >>> 675
- Global Gold decreased: 50 >>> 25
Mid Lane Inner Turret
- Local Gold increased: 300 >>> 425
- Global Gold decreased: 50 >>> 25
Inhibitor Turret
- Local Gold increased: 50 >>> 375
- Global Gold decreased: 50 >>> 25