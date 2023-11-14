League of Legends patch 13.23 early notes: Turret gold changes, K’sante nerfs, more

Patch 13.23 for League of Legends brings about turret gold changes and further balance tweaks to more of the roster like K’sante and Riven.

Looking to get the low down before the patch drops?

When does LoL Patch 13.23 go live?

League of Legends Patch 13.23 is expected to go live on 21st November 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.23 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 13.23 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL patch 13.23?

Tower Gold changes

Riot is looking to give back a bit more power into snowballing by granting more local gold to players who destroy turrets. These changes will only apply to inner and inhibitor turrets but will grant a nice bonus to split-pushing top laners looking to get ahead.

K’Sante nerfs

K’Sante has been quite the problem for Riot’s balancing team. The Shuriman tank’s recent rework saw them skyrocket in win rate in solo queue prompting mass outrage from the community. The devs are still looking to tone him down a touch to have them better fit in with the roster.

Riot Games K’Sante is being nerfed once more to save players’ sanity.

League of Legends patch 13.23 early notes

Champions

Briar

Base Stats

Base health reduced: 610 >>> 590

W: Blood Frenzy/ Snack Attack

W2 AD ratio reduced: 3.5% per 100 bonus AD to 2.5%

Janna

W: Zephyr

Cooldown reduced: 9 – 7 >>> 8 -6 seconds

Cast range reduced: 650 center to center >>> 550 edge to edge

R: Monsoon

Cooldown reduced: 150 – 120 seconds >>> 130 – 100 seconds

Jarvan IV

Q: Dragon Strike

Cooldown increased: 10 – 6 seconds >>> 10 – 8 seconds

K’Sante

Passive: Dauntless Instinct

Ultimate mark damage changed: 45 – 75% (6/11/16) >>> 30 – 78% (6-18)

Q: Ntofo Strikes

Base damage reduced: 30 – 150 >>> 30 – 130

Cost increased: 15 >>> 28 – 20

E: Footwork

Base shield increased: 45 – 125 >>> 50 – 210

Shield ratio reduced: 15% bonus HP >>> 10% bonus HP

R: All Out

Base attack damage reduced: 15 – 45 >>> 10 – 40

Naafiri

Passive: We Are More

Packmate base AD reduced: 6 – 29.8 >>> 5 – 25

E: Eviscerate

Flurry base damage reduced: 65 – 205 >>> 60 – 180

Riven

Q: Broken Wings

AD ratio increased: 45 – 65% >>> 50 – 70%

R: Blade of the Exile

Bonus AD increased: 20% >>> 25%

Trundle

Base Stats

AD growth increased: 3 >>> 4

Q: Chomp

Mana cost reduced: 30 >>> 20

Vel’Koz

Passive: Organic Deconstruction

Base damage increased: 33 – 169 >>> 35 – 180

AP ratio increased: 50% >>> 60%

Ziggs

Base Stats

Base AD increased: 54 >>> 55

Q: Bouncing Bomb

Base damage reduced: 95 – 295 >>> 85 – 285

W: Satchel Charge

Cooldown increased: 20 – 12 seconds >>> 24 – 12 seconds

Mana cost increased: 65 >>> 80

System

Turret Gold

Side Lane Inner Turret

Local Gold increased: 550 >>> 675

Global Gold decreased: 50 >>> 25

Mid Lane Inner Turret

Local Gold increased: 300 >>> 425

Global Gold decreased: 50 >>> 25

Inhibitor Turret